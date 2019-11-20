Sushant Singh Rajput: Top Three Poetic Captions By The 'Chhichhore' Star

Sushant Singh Rajput is one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood. The actor has given some massive hits like Kai Po Che and MS Dhoni. His recent movie, Chhichhore, did wonders at the box office. The star keeps treating his fans by sharing many things related to his personal life on social media. Sushant's posts are meaningful and knowledgeable. The actor is known for his poetic and thoughtful captions. These captions provide his followers with knowledge and abundance. Sushant Singh is one of those celebrities who take reading books quite seriously, and his followers get a glimpse of it every time they read his captions. Here are Sushant Singh's best captions on Instagram-

Sushant Singh Rajput's thoughtful and poetic captions

Apart from treating his fans with a sunkissed picture on Insta, Sushant Singh's poetic words create magic. He captioned it by writing, "Ehsaan Tera Hoga Mujh Par, Dil Chahta Hai Voh Kehne Do..." These beautifully written words express deeper feelings. The caption means, "Do me a favour, let me speak what my heart wants."

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput- Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara to release on May 8, 2020

In this picture, Sushant Singh looks like an eye-candy with that denim jacket. The confidence in his eyes matches with his caption of "Tu Mohobbat Se Koi Chaal Toh Chal, Haar Jaane Ka Hosla Hai Mujhe..." This romantic caption is heartwarming, and it means, "Make a move with love, I dare to fall for you..."

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput diagnosed with dengue, concerned fans extend well wishes

True fans of the reel MS Dhoni know how much Sushant loves animals, especially his dogs. While sharing a cute shirtless picture with his puppies, he beautifully wrote: "Heroes I look up to, And the ones I detest, Are just different versions of me, In few possible context(sic)."

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput down with dengue, reschedules commitments

Also Read | Drive: Jacqueline Fernandez-Sushant Singh's on-screen chemistry

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.