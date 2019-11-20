The Debate
Sushant Singh Rajput: Top Three Poetic Captions By The 'Chhichhore' Star

Bollywood News

Sushant Singh Rajput never forgets to awe his fans through his movies and he keeps treating them with posts and meaningful captions. Find out his best captions.

sushant singh rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput is one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood. The actor has given some massive hits like Kai Po Che and MS Dhoni. His recent movie, Chhichhore, did wonders at the box office. The star keeps treating his fans by sharing many things related to his personal life on social media. Sushant's posts are meaningful and knowledgeable. The actor is known for his poetic and thoughtful captions. These captions provide his followers with knowledge and abundance. Sushant Singh is one of those celebrities who take reading books quite seriously, and his followers get a glimpse of it every time they read his captions. Here are Sushant Singh's best captions on Instagram-

Sushant Singh Rajput's thoughtful and poetic captions

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

Apart from treating his fans with a sunkissed picture on Insta, Sushant Singh's poetic words create magic. He captioned it by writing, "Ehsaan Tera Hoga Mujh Par, Dil Chahta Hai Voh Kehne Do..." These beautifully written words express deeper feelings. The caption means, "Do me a favour, let me speak what my heart wants."

A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

In this picture, Sushant Singh looks like an eye-candy with that denim jacket. The confidence in his eyes matches with his caption of "Tu Mohobbat Se Koi Chaal Toh Chal, Haar Jaane Ka Hosla Hai Mujhe..." This romantic caption is heartwarming, and it means, "Make a move with love, I dare to fall for you..."

A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

True fans of the reel MS Dhoni know how much Sushant loves animals, especially his dogs. While sharing a cute shirtless picture with his puppies, he beautifully wrote: "Heroes I look up to, And the ones I detest, Are just different versions of me, In few possible context(sic)."

