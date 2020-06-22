Sushant Singh Rajput's Bizarre Connection With Kurt Cobain Pointed Out By Paparazzi

On Sunday, photographer Viral Bhayani posted a collage of pictures of the time when Sushant Singh Rajput wore a T-shirt that had Nirvana band singer Kurt Cobain's photo printed on it. Sharing the photo on his social media, Viral drew similarities between Kurt Cobain and Sushant Singh Rajput's death. He said, "Though there is no direct connection of #kurtcobain and #SushantSinghRajput suicide. But my observation is that Sushant loved wearing his T-shirt and in fact, he loved repeating it or he just did not care. Kurt killed himself with a revolver." (sic)

Check out the post:

Also Read | Kurt Cobain's Acoustic Guitar's Starting Bid Set For $1 Million

Kurt Cobain, who formed the international music band Nirvana breathed his last in 1994. The famous singer was found dead at his residence in Seattle, United States. He was 27-year-old. Kurt Cobian is survived by his wife, Courtney Love, and daughter Francis Bean Cobain. After Kurt Cobain's death, Nirvana band was dispersed, however, many posthumously tracks were released in the consecutive years.

Kurt Cobain performing for Nirvana band:

Also Read | Kurt Cobain's Acoustic Guitar Sells For Record $6 Million At Auction

Also Read | Don't Think Anything Could Have Saved Kurt Cobain: Nirvana Manager Danny Goldberg

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. He was 34 years old and was widely known for his work in films like Kai Po Che, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, among others. Sushant Singh Rajput's death sent the whole nation into a shockwave, with fans and popular celebrities expressing their sadness over the actor's death.

Also Read | Nirvana: 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' And Other Iconic Songs By Grunge Rock Band

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput, who hails from Patna, came to Mumbai to pursue acting. He reportedly started his acting career with a theatre group Ekjute. Following this, he started appearing in television commercials. Sushant Singh Rajput got his first break with Balaji Telefilms' show Kis Desh Hai Meraa Dil, where he played a prominent role. Soon after, the actor got to play the lead role in Zee TV's Pavitra Rishta, which made him a household name.

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che. The movie, starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, and Amit Sadh in the lead, was based on Chetan Bhagat's book 3 Mistakes of My Life. The film garnered positive response from the audience and critics, turning Sushant into an overnight sensation. Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Tarun Mansukhani's Drive alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.