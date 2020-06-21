Kurt Cobain's Acoustic Guitar Sells For Record $6 Million At Auction

Nirvana guitarist Kurt Cobain's guitar that he used in MTV Unplugged show in 1993 sold for a record $6 million at an auction recently. The guitar has become the most expensive guitar ever sold at an auction, surpassing Pink Floyd's David Gilmour's guitar that sold for $4 million during a charity sale in June 2019. According to reports, Kurt Cobain's guitar has been bought by Peter Freedman, founder of RODE Microphones. Peter while talking to the media said that he will organize a display tour for the guitar whose proceeds will go towards performing arts.

The guitar was sold by Julien's Auctions, who said that Cobain used it five months before he committed suicide at the age of 27. According to Julien's Auctions, Cobain used the retro acoustic-electric 1959 Martin D-18E guitar for one of Nirvana's most popular performances in New York in 1993. Kurt Cobain's cigarette-singed cardigan worn during the 'Unplugged' performance sold for more than $3,00,000 in October 2019.

In another auction

Recently, a picture of the iceberg that sank Titanic surfaced and was auctioned for $15,000 at an auction on June 20. According to reports, the picture was taken by the captain of another ship that sailed pass through the iceberg 40 hours before during broad daylight. The picture was reportedly taken by Captain W. Wood, who served on board the SS Etonian. According to reports, Captain Wood had sent the picture to his great-grandfather after the Titanic sank on April 15, 1912. Captain Wood sent the picture along with a letter that read, "I am sending you a sea picture, the Etonian running before a gale and the iceberg that sank the Titanic. We crossed the ice tracks 40hrs before her and in daylight so saw the ice easily and I got a picture."

(Image Credit: AP)

