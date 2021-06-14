Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Anniversary: Karan Kundrra And Gurmeet Choudhary Pay Tribute

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise on June 14, 2020, sent shock waves in Bollywood. June 14, 2021, marks the first death anniversary of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai, over which a probe is still being conducted by the CBI. On Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, several celebrities paid tribute to the late Chhichhore actor via social media. Here's how Karan Kundrra to Gurmeet Choudhary paid tribute on Sushant Singh Rajput's death date.

Karan Kundrra shares a video of Sushant

Karan Kundrra took to his Instagram stories to share a compilation of Sushant Singh Rajput's photos and videos. In the video compilation, Sushant was seen laughing on a TV show. The caption of the post that Karan shared read, "Smile! We miss you!".

Pulkit Samrat pens a note for Sushant Singh Rajput

Pulkit Samrat took to his Instagram handle to pay tribute to the Drive actor on his first death anniversary. He shared a photo of Sushant Singh Rajput and further penned a for him. He wrote, "It has been a year since the world lost you, and my mind immediately goes back to the times when we crossed paths briefly, at an award function. We shook hands briefly and went our separate ways. Memories have a funny way of evoking emotions. I still remember when I heard the news that you were no more, it felt like a personal loss. And the memories of that brief interaction comes rushing back to me today again.". He further wrote how the world misses Sushant.

Arjun Bijlani shares an old picture with Sushant

Arjun Bijlani went down memory lane to share an old picture with Sushant Singh Rajput. He also penned a heartfelt caption for the late MS Dhoni actor. He wrote, "You will always be alive in millions of hearts my friend. I’m sure you're happy in your happy place … ❤️ #ssr @sushantsinghrajput 😇💢".

Gurmeet Choudhary shares a picture of SSR from Kedarnath

Gurmeet Choudhary took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput. He shared a picture of the Raabta actor sitting in a meditation pose at Kedarnath. In the caption, he wrote, "#sushantsinghrajput 🙏🙏".

IMAGE: SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.