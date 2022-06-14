Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Anniversary: Remembering Late Actor Through His Iconic Films

After the tragic demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, thousands of fans and celebrities grieved the great loss. With not just his dapper looks, the Kai Po Che actor even impressed all with his impeccable acting craft and versatility. The actor, who became a household name with the TV show Pavitra Rishta, later sojourned his journey in Bollywood with several mind-blowing films credited under his name.

In films like MS Dhoni, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, and more, the actor shall always be remembered for his on-screen persona. Given his illustrious career of seven years, the actor was been a part of several amazing films that still resonates with his fans. Today, on the second death anniversary of Sushant, take a look at all the fabulous films that prove his acting mettle.

To the unknown, the actor was found dead at his Bandra house on June 14, 2020. His sudden death triggered a political slugfest and debates that led to the revelation of several big names from the industry. The case was first probed by the Mumbai Police and was later transferred to the CBI.

Given the kind of love and affection the fans have for the actor, we have curated a list of his iconic films that shall be cherished forever by his well-wishers.

Kai Po Che

The 2013 friendship drama marked the late actor's debut in Bollywood. Based on the novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life, the film featured Rajkummar Rao, Amit Sadh along with Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead. The film was a commercial success and even won appreciation from critics and fans alike.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

This was Sushant's first biographical drama where he stepped into the shoes of former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was released in 2016. The film also starred Kiara Advani and Disha Patani alongside Sushant.

Chhichhore

The film won the National Award for Best Hindi Film in 2019 and was directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film had surpassed Rs 200 crore mark at the box office with its outstanding business and starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, and others in key roles.

PK

Although late star Sushant's role in the film was quite short, he received terrific responses from his fans. The film that starred Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead, showed Sushant playing the role of Sharma's love interest.

Kedarnath

The Abhishek Kapoor directorial drama featured Sara Ali Khan along with the late actor. Based on the 2013 Uttarakhand floods that devastated the region, the film also shed light on inter-faith love and marriage between a Hindu Brahmin girl and a Muslim boy.

Dil Bechara

This film shall always be special for Sushant Singh Rajput's fans as it was his last film to have been premiered. The film that also starred Sanjana Sanghi in the lead, streamed on Disney + Hotstar at the special request of the late actor's fans. The Mukesh Chhabra directorial film, which received critical appreciation, also brings back some of the memories of the late actor.

