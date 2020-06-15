Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Tiger Shroff And Yami Gautam Mourn The Loss

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise has sent shockwaves in Bollywood and many artists mourned Sushant Singh Rajput’s loss on social media. Recently, actor Yami Gautam and Tiger Shroff remembered Sushant and expressed their grief over his untimely demise, offering condolences to the bereaved family on social media. Take a look:

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam, on Instagram, paid her last respects to Sushant Singh Rajput and shared a picture of the actor with a heartfelt note. With the picture shared, Yami Gautam wrote: “Never knew Sushant personally & yet devastated & still shocked...heart-breaking .. the pain & grief of family members must be beyond words. Rest in peace, SushantðŸ™ðŸ» Prayers & StrengthðŸ™ðŸ»”. Take a look:

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death: How The Actor's Dhoni Masterclass Elevated Indian Sports Films

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram handle to express grief over Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, as he shared a picture of the late actor. With the picture shared, Tiger Shroff wished Sushant eternal happiness with his mother in heaven. Take a look at the post:

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Actor's Sporting Messages In Last Big Screen Film Chhichhore

Earlier, actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and many others mourned Sushant Singh's demise on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too, remembered Sushant Singh Rajput's work on Twitter and offered condolences to the bereaved family. Celebrities from the sports fraternity like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, too, mourned Sushant's death.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

In a shocking state of events, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. Reportedly, Sushant Singh Rajput's house help informed the police soon after he found the actor hanging by the ceiling. As per reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains have been taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem and his last rites will be conducted at his hometown in Patna, Bihar.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death: MS Dhoni Fans Remember Real-life Avatar With Favourite Moments

Take a look at the statement passed by Sushant Singh Rajput's team:

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief- Team SSR

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Actor's Sporting Messages In Last Big Screen Film Chhichhore

(Image credits: Tiger Shroff Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.