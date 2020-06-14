Sushant Singh Rajput Death: MS Dhoni Fans Remember Reel-life Avatar With Favourite Moments

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on Sunday after the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star committed suicide. The Sushant Singh Rajput death story has sent shockwaves across the entire country, with fans remembering may of his critically acclaimed performances in the movie Chhichhore and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. The 34-year-old made his acting debut in the TV serial Pavitra Rishta, before bagging his first major Bollywood role in the 2013 movie Kai Po Che.

Sushant Singh Rajput MS Dhoni: MS Dhoni fans react to Sushant Singh Rajput Death

Sushant Singh Rajput became the 3rd high profile Bollywood actor to pass away in 2020 after Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor and perhaps the Sushant Singh Rajput death story was the most shocking considering the cause of his demise. While Sushant Singh Rajput films generally garnered a lot of praise for the actor, his portrayal as MS Dhoni in the former Indian captain's biopic remains one of his finest performances till date. MS Dhoni's fans took to Twitter to express their shock on the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide, with many paying tributes to the reel life former skipper.

A Twitter user shared a clip merging MS Dhoni's World Cup-winning six with the actor's portrayal of the moment in the MS Dhoni biopic, expressing his grief on the Sushant Singh Rajput death. Another user claimed that 2020 has been cruel and the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide is 'unbelievable'. Another Twitter user expressed his shock on Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide, claiming his portrayal of MS Dhoni in the movie as historic. One user claimed that the 34-year-old's performance had introduced him to Dhoni through his art and talented and he had no words to express his grief on the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide.

No words, just shocked RIP Sushant

The man who introduced me with MSD through his art and talent.#ripsushant #ripsushantsinghrajput pic.twitter.com/s3T21zsdEC — Ankit Jaiswal (@Ankitj3357) June 14, 2020

One of those actors who spoke in silences. Bollywood looses yet another enigma. The portrayal of MSD is already historic. Don’t know what made him take such a step. SHOCKED. Rest in peace Sushant you were an enigma. — Anshuman Massey (@MasseyAnshuman) June 14, 2020

Smashed it with reel life MSD.

Won hearts in Kai Po Che.

Can’t believe you’re no more.

2020 has been cruel.

Great human being, amazing actor.

Rest in Peace, Sushant ❤️#Sushant #RIPSushant #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/A2Lq6vzNZN — Sonaldo (@sonaldo__) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput MS Dhoni: Sushant Singh Rajput films

Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the finest actors to emerge in his generation and his ability to depict a variety of roles made him a real asset for the directors. After making his debut in sports drama Kai Po Che in 2013, the Pavitra Rishta star starred in Shudh Desi Romance, PK, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, Chhichhore, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya. Before the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide, the actor starred in a Netflix distributed movie titled Drive in 2019, while Chhichhore was his last big-screen appearance. Reports had also linked him to continue his role as MS Dhoni in the biopic sequel.

