Sushant Singh Rajput's Facebook Profile Gets Updated, Shocked Fans Ask Questions

Sushant Singh Rajput had a massive fan following across the globe, and tributes for him after his untimely demise last year had flooded social media. The late actor's social media handles have been active since then, with millions of netizens still following, and perhaps going through them occasionally. Recently, his Facebook profile was updated, sparking diverse reactions.

On 18 August, Sushant Singh Rajput's official Facebook profile picture was updated. In a candid snap, he was seen posing in style in casual attire, with the beach and the sea behind him. The picture was one the late actor had posted in 2018.

Not just his profile picture, but his cover photo too was updated with an image of the Geopoliticus Child Watching the Birth of the New Man painting.

Sushant had used the same image on Facebook in 2017 as his cover photo.

One section of netizens got emotional over the post and wished the actor would 'come back.' Others mentioned how they wished the actor was the one updating his profile.

However, several others expressed shock. They questioned who was using the profile and why. They urged the user to "play with their emotions."

It's likely that his family could have updated it since they had announced in a statement last June that they would be maintaining his social media accounts as a mark of his memories.

"From now on, we intend to maintain his Instagram, Twitter and Facebook page as legacy accounts to keep his memories alive," they had written in a statement about setting up a foundation in his name and converting his ancestral home into a museum.

Sushant, who was among the popular stars of the current era with hits like Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore, was found dead at his Bandra residence on 14 June, last year. The unfortunate event made headlines throughout the latter half of 2020, with Mumbai Police, the Enforcement Directorate, the Narcotics Control Bureau, and the Central Bureau of Investigation, probing the case from various angles. On Sushant's first death anniversary this year, the CBI shared that the case was still being investigated from all possible angles.