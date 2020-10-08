Sushant Singh Rajput's family expresses faith in Almighty amid Rhea Chakraborty's bail

A highlight of the battle for ‘justice’ for Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has been their faith in the Almighty. This was once again on display after Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the narcotics case. They praised God and highlighted patience and courage amid a minor setback.

Sushant’s family confident of justice

Sushant’s family handle on Twitter named ‘United for #SushantSinghRajput’ shared a photo of a monk performing rituals. He also had a photograph with Sushant, from what seemed like Kedarnath, where the late actor had shot for the film of the same name. The family expressed their faith in Lord Shiva, with SSR known to have been an ardent devotee, with the chant 'Mahadev Shambho!'

Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti share a verse from Bhagwad Gita, that spoke about ‘success and failure’ and the importance of Yoga and duties.

Bhagvad Gita Chapter 2, Verse 48

Krishna Says - “Steadfast in Yoga, do your duties, without attachment, O Arjuna, treating success and failure alike. Yoga is equanimity” 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PYPMu3BP7W — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 7, 2020

In another message, she shared a quote from The Alchemist writer Paulo Coelho about patience and courage, and not to be disappointed with what one encounters.

Rhea Chakraborty gets bail

The Bombay High Court granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty after a month-long stay in Byculla jail. The actor had been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for her alleged involvement in a drug cartel. The HC put stringent conditions on her, like reporting to the police for 10 days, informing the police before leaving Mumbai and disallowing international travel by impounding her passport.

On the other hand, the Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting its investigation into Sushant's death case, where Rhea is the prime accused. The investigating agency has been informed about an alleged meeting between Sushant and Rhea on June 13, a day before SSR was found, amid claims from politicians and confirmation by Rhea’s neighbour. The second round of investigation is also set to begin, with a six-officer team arriving in Mumbai.

The family has also written to the CBI seeking a fresh panel of forensic experts after AIIMS' panel head Dr Sudhir Gupta's flip flop, after claiming that the crime scene was 'forensically unsuitable' to now terming it a case of suicide.

