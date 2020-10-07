Kangana Ranaut Shows Swara 'proof'; Will Return Awards If Proved Wrong In Sushant Case

Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday took to her Twitter handle to hit back at Swara Bhasker and all those who were trending 'Kangana Award Wapas Kar' hashtag on the platform after prime accused Rhea Chakraborty got bail in the drugs case. Kangana wrote, 'I am a devotee of Lord Ram, Promises are of greater value than my own life,' and shared the interview as a proof to shut the trolls.

Swara wrote, "Thank YOU YES! #BombayHighCourt" and celebrated her getting bail. Swara further also took a dig at Kangana Ranaut (without taking name) and wrote, "Hey! Now thay both CBI and AIIMS have concluded that #SushantSinghRajput tragically died by suicide... weren’t some people going to return their government bestowed awards???" But Swara was instantly corrected and questioned by Netizens for getting her facts wrong in the case. One user wrote, "Madam CBI has not given any confirmation as of now... Let us wait for some more time and after that you can ask the X, Y, Z person to return their government bestowed awards.."

Reacting to this, Kangana hours later on Twitter wrote, "If you have lost some memory, then here's my interview. I will still say, will return my award if I am proved wrong. This is a promise of a Kshatriya." [sic]

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has begun its second phase of investigation in the case. A team of six top officials including SP Nupur Prasad have returned to Mumbai and they will be operating out of the CBI Headquarters in BKC and DRDO Guest House in Santa Cruz. In its second phase, the CBI will be investigating all the angles including the murder angle, as it had stated earlier.

The investigating agency will go through all the statements which it had recorded in the first phase of the investigation. It had spotted inconsistencies in those statements which will be looked into, sources said. They are also likely to re-examine Dipesh Sawant, Sidharth Pithani, and all of Sushant's staff that was present in the house when the actor was found dead in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai.

