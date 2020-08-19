Sushant's Father Issues Statement: 'No Lawyer, CA Will Represent SSR Without My Consent'

Hours after Supreme Court's verdict giving a go-ahead for a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the late actor's father KK Singh issues a new statement where he clearly mentions that he is the 'legal heir' of his late son. He also said that no lawyer, chartered accountant, or any other person is allowed to represent Sushant without his consent.

KK Singh, Sushant's father also highlighted that only Varun Singh, their advocate and through him, Vikas Singh, the senior advocate, are representing the family. The statement comes after some 'lawyers' claimed to be engaged by Sushant gave statements in media without the family's consent.

Full Statement

It is hereby declared that I am on the legal heir of late Shri Sushant Singh Rajput and in that capacity any arrangement that Sushant had during his lifetime for the engagement of any lawyer, Chartered accountant and other professional came to an end upon the death of Sushant and thereafter no lawyer, CA or other person is entitled to represent the estate of Sushant without my express consent. Recently, some lawyers have appeared in the media claiming themselves to be lawyers engaged by Sushant. They have talked on media about the alleged privileged communication between Sushant and them. Clearly such disclosure is barred by section 126 of the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 and the Bar Council of India Rules [Rule 17, Part VI, Chapter II], without my consent, as I am representing the estate of Sushant. I have not given any consent to anyone of them to either continue them to represent Sushant or disclose any communication. It is is also made clear that only I and my daughters comprise the family of Sushant and we have authorized MR Varun Singh as our Advocate and through him Mr. Vikas Singh, Sr. advocate, to represent the family. Any other person claiming himself to be the family member does not have any consent.

SC gives nod to CBI probe

The Supreme Court on Wednesday has pronounced the verdict while hearing Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of probe and gave nod for the investigation to be conducted by CBI. The Supreme Court also directed the Mumbai Police to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation.

Sushant death case: Manoj Tiwary, Geeta Phogat hail SC verdict; echo 'truth shall prevail'

A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy upheld the Bihar government's order to transfer the investigation to CBI. Moreover, Justice Roy held that the Bihar Police had jurisdiction to register FIR at the complaint of Sushant's father. In the verdict, the bench has directed the CBI to probe any other case registered on the Dil Bechara actor’s death and the surrounding circumstances.

"In the event, a new case is registered at Mumbai on the same issue, in the fitness of things, it would be appropriate if the latter case too, gets investigated by the same agency, on the strength of this Court’s order. Such enabling order will make it possible for the CBI to investigate the new case, avoiding the rigours of Section 6 of the DSPE Act, requiring consent from the State of Maharashtra," the SC judgement read.

Sushant death case: As SC approves CBI probe, here are 5 key takeaways from the verdict

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.