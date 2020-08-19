Sushant Death Case: Manoj Tiwary, Geeta Phogat Hail SC Verdict; Echo 'truth Shall Prevail'

Rejoicing over the Supreme Court's judgement allowing CBI probe in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, Team India cricketer Manoj Tiwari compared his happiness after the verdict to the same he feels after scoring a century. Tiwary added that the truth 'always has a way of coming out'. Indian wrestler Geeta Phogat too expressed delight over the verdict and stated that it was the first step towards justice.

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत को न्याय मिलने की ओर पहली सफलता !!

CBI ही करेगी सुशांत केस की जाँच

सत्यमेव जयते 🙏 — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) August 19, 2020

Been feeling d same happiness right now as I did when I scored a century 💯 for my country. It only goes to show that truth always has a way of coming out. I have always said what I felt is right👍 #CBITakesOver — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) August 19, 2020

SC gives nod to CBI probe

The Supreme Court on Wednesday has pronounced the verdict while hearing Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of probe and gave nod for the investigation to be conducted by CBI. The Supreme Court also directed the Mumbai Police to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation.

READ | Sushant Death Case: CBI SIT Likely To Probe The Role Of Two Mumbai Police DCPs Say Sources

A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy upheld the Bihar government's order to transfer the investigation to CBI. Moreover, Justice Roy held that the Bihar Police had jurisdiction to register FIR at the complaint of Sushant's father. In the verdict, the bench has directed the CBI to probe any other case registered on the Dil Bechara actor’s death and the surrounding circumstances.

"In the event, a new case is registered at Mumbai on the same issue, in the fitness of things, it would be appropriate if the latter case too, gets investigated by the same agency, on the strength of this Court’s order. Such enabling order will make it possible for the CBI to investigate the new case, avoiding the rigours of Section 6 of the DSPE Act, requiring consent from the State of Maharashtra," the SC judgement read.

READ | Rhea Chakraborty Issues Statement As SC Allows CBI Probe In Sushant Case; Makes Big U-turn

Death of Sushant Singh Rajput

The 34-year-old actor's untimely death on June 14 sent shockwaves across the country. While the Mumbai Police only registered an Accidental Death Report, the Patna Police filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and other persons based on the complaint of the Dil Bechara actor's father KK Singh. Sections 341 (Wrongful Restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code have been included in the FIR. Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate has initiated a money laundering case against Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant death case.

READ | Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh Issues 1st Remark On CBI Probe In Sushant Case

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.