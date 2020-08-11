Sushant's sister mobbed at ED office, Vidyut Jammwal, Richa Chadha express displeasure

The Sushant Singh Rajput case has become one of the most talked-about topics in the country, and has attracted intense media coverage. While COVID-19 lockdown norms had kept the presence of paparazzi and media persons in check till some days ago, the recent leeway in restrictions has led to a flurry of journalists on the locations, particularly at the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai. With the venue being at the heart of the proceedings in the case, even the late actor’s sister Mitu Singh faced a task to pass through them as she was mobbed on arrival on Tuesday.

READ: 'This Case Is Nothing But Politics': Maha Counsel Singhvi To SC In Rhea Plea Hearing

Celebs unhappy over Sushant's sister being mobbed

With cameras flashing all around her, Mitu seemed uncomfortable as she was escorted with effort inside.

Actors Vidyut Jammwal and Richa Chadha expressed their displeasure at the manner in which the journalists surrounded Mitu on her arrival. Vidyut wrote that it was not easy for the family, and that one should be kind and maintain social distancing.

READ:Supreme Court Reserves Order On Rhea's Plea; Asks All Parties To Submit Reply By Thursday

Richa was furious with the video and urged all to ‘leave them alone’, asking them to give the family space even literally. She wrote that the family was grieving and creating almost a ‘stampede’ was making it harder for them.

Mitu was the first from Sushant’s family to be asked to make an appearance before the ED. The agency is investigating the money-laundering case stemming from the FIR registered against Rhea Chakraborty and others on charges of abetment to suicide, cheating, conspiracy, among others, on the complaint filed by Sushant's father KK Singh.

Similar scenes were also witnessed at the time of Rhea Chakraborty’s appearances. The actor was questioned twice, first on August 7 and then on August 10. Her brother Showik, father Indrajit Charaborty, Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi, Sushant’s former flatmate Siddharth Pithani and Sushant-Rhea’s CAs too have been questioned.

As per sources, Rhea’s statements have been contrary to those of the CAs, while she has also not given satisfactory answers on her source of income, property investments and links with the companies she allegedly founded with Suhant.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court heard Rhea’s plea for transfer of the case registered in Bihar to Mumbai on Tuesday. The apex court reserved its order and urged all parties to submit its reply by Thursday. The CBI has also registered a case against Rhea and the others.

READ:Sushant's Sister Did Not See Him Hanging, Evidence Being Destroyed: Family Lawyer Tells SC

READ:'You Asked For CBI; How & What comes Later': Justice Roy To Rhea In SC's Sushant Hearing

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.