Sushant's Sister Shweta Prays Amid CBI Probe, Says, "let The Truth Shine Forth"

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta took to her Twitter handle to share a picture of her brother and Goddess Durga on the auspicious occassion of Navratri (Day 3). As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probes Sushant's mysterious death case, Shweta prays that the truth comes out soon.

"Maa.... pave the road to justice. We all pray to you mother let the truth shine forth," Shweta wrote on Twitter.

Maa.... pave the road to justice. We all pray to you mother let the truth shine forth. 🙏🔱🙏 #HelpUsMaaDurga #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/g7FDVDCPz0 — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 19, 2020

Sushant’s death

Sushant was found dead at his Mount Blanc residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14. His family got an FIR registered against Rhea Chakraborty, her family members and others on charges of abetment to suicide, cheating, among others, after over 40 days of investigation by Mumbai Police. Amid controversies as Bihar Police arrived in Mumbai to probe the case, the Supreme Court ordered the CBI to take over the case.

The Enforcement Directorate also stepped in to probe the financial dealings, questioning Rhea and the others. As evidence of Rhea’s alleged involvement in supply and consumption of drugs surfaced, the Narcotics Control Bureau stepped in. They arrested Rhea, her brother Showik and other members of SSR’s staff, out of whom Showik is still in jail, while Rhea is out on bail.

After certain reports claiming CBI has concluded the investigation, the premier agency released a statement and has clarified that probe in all the angles (murder and suicide) is very much on.

