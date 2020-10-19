Sushant's Sister Shweta Prays Amid CBI Probe, Says, "let The Truth Shine Forth"

Quick links:
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta took to her Twitter handle to share a picture of her brother and Goddess Durga on the auspicious occassion of Navratri (Day 3). As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probes Sushant's mysterious death case, Shweta prays that the truth comes out soon.
"Maa.... pave the road to justice. We all pray to you mother let the truth shine forth," Shweta wrote on Twitter.
Maa.... pave the road to justice. We all pray to you mother let the truth shine forth. 🙏🔱🙏 #HelpUsMaaDurga #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/g7FDVDCPz0— Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 19, 2020
Sushant was found dead at his Mount Blanc residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14. His family got an FIR registered against Rhea Chakraborty, her family members and others on charges of abetment to suicide, cheating, among others, after over 40 days of investigation by Mumbai Police. Amid controversies as Bihar Police arrived in Mumbai to probe the case, the Supreme Court ordered the CBI to take over the case.
The Enforcement Directorate also stepped in to probe the financial dealings, questioning Rhea and the others. As evidence of Rhea’s alleged involvement in supply and consumption of drugs surfaced, the Narcotics Control Bureau stepped in. They arrested Rhea, her brother Showik and other members of SSR’s staff, out of whom Showik is still in jail, while Rhea is out on bail.
After certain reports claiming CBI has concluded the investigation, the premier agency released a statement and has clarified that probe in all the angles (murder and suicide) is very much on.
“Third among the Shakti Roopas is Goddess Chandraghanta. Chandraghanta originated from the word Chandra (Moon) and Ghanta (Bell). She has crescent moon on her forehead and her roaring voice is like a tumultuous sound of a bell that makes the atrocious demons tremble. This Goddess gives extreme peace and provides ultimate good. She is full of charm and bright. She is Golden in color, possesses ten hands and three eyes. Eight of her hands display weapons while the remaining two gestures bestowing boon and stopping harm. This Durga Shakti rides a tiger By the blessings of Goddess Chandraghanta, all the sins of the worshiper are burnt and obstacles are removed. Her worship is instantly fruitful. A very good quality that develops in those who worship her is bravery and fearlessness accompanied by serenity and humility. Wherever the devotees of mother Chandraghanta go, they disperse peace and blessings among the people. By worshipping her one can get rid of all worldly sorrows, and attain the supreme goal spontaneously During Navaratras, the third day is of great importance. On this day, the mind of the worshiper enters Manipura Chakra. At this stage, by the grace of mother Chandraghanta, the seekers become capable of seeing unearthly and divine things. They smell the divine fragrance and become capable of hearing many types of divine sounds. However, on this day and in this stage of discipline, the striver is required to be most careful.Mantra to be chanted on this day: Om Chandraghantaaye Namah” 🙏🔱🙏 #GoodOverEvil
