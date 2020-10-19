Last Updated:

Shekhar Suman Says 'let Sushant Be In Peaceful State'; Video Draws Strong Reactions

Shekhar Suman urged SSR fans to calm down and let him be in a ‘peaceful state’, remembered by his sweet memories, claiming ‘vultures' conspiracy.

Shekhar Suman says 'let Sushant be in peaceful state'; SSR's video draws strong reactions

Four months after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, there is still anger in a section of his fans. One of the ‘SSRians’ who had reacted strongly over the past weeks had been Shekhar Suman, who has alleged foul play since day one. However, the actor now urged SSR fans to calm down and let him be in a ‘peaceful state’, remembered by his sweet memories, claiming ‘vultures trying to vandalise his purity' otherwise.           

Shekhar Suman's message for Sushant's fans

Taking to Twitter, Shekhar Suman wrote that Sushant should be enveloped in the ‘brouhaha of sweet and gentle memories’ and ‘dipped in the sugar-honey goodness of warmth, affection and camaraderie.’ The Bhoomi actor shared that otherwise ‘vultures’ would ‘feast on him.’ 

However, a section of the netizens were still furious as they reacted to a video of SSR playing table tennis. The Chhichhore star was seen having a gala time, playing left-handed, and exulting like a child with a friend even after losing a point. 

It seemed any video where Sushant was having an enjoyable time made netizens further angry at those who took his ‘smile away.’ A fan urged not to upload such videos as it gave them ‘pain.’ 

They wrote that people ‘killed’ him to take this laughter away, but he would always be 'immortal.' One wondered how anyone could  hurt such a ‘cute bachcha’.

 

 

Meanwhile, ‘SSrians’ are continuing to raise their voice in a strong manner and this was displayed at the recent ‘Padyatra’ in Patna, Varanasi, and Kolkata. Apart from fans, Sushant’s friends Smita Parikh and Ganesh Hiwarkar joined them. Wearing T-shirts bearing the actor's name and holding banners, they sought ‘justice’ and ‘answers from the agencies, with three bodies investigating the case at the moment.          

