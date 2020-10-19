Shekhar Suman Says 'let Sushant Be In Peaceful State'; Video Draws Strong Reactions

Four months after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, there is still anger in a section of his fans. One of the ‘SSRians’ who had reacted strongly over the past weeks had been Shekhar Suman, who has alleged foul play since day one. However, the actor now urged SSR fans to calm down and let him be in a ‘peaceful state’, remembered by his sweet memories, claiming ‘vultures trying to vandalise his purity' otherwise.

Shekhar Suman's message for Sushant's fans

Taking to Twitter, Shekhar Suman wrote that Sushant should be enveloped in the ‘brouhaha of sweet and gentle memories’ and ‘dipped in the sugar-honey goodness of warmth, affection and camaraderie.’ The Bhoomi actor shared that otherwise ‘vultures’ would ‘feast on him.’

We shld just let Sushant be in a peaceful state.Enveloped in the brouhaha of sweet n gentle memories.Dipped in the sugar-honey goodness of warmth,affection and camaraderie .Otherwise the opportunists and the vultures wd feast on him and vandalize his purity. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) October 18, 2020

However, a section of the netizens were still furious as they reacted to a video of SSR playing table tennis. The Chhichhore star was seen having a gala time, playing left-handed, and exulting like a child with a friend even after losing a point.

It seemed any video where Sushant was having an enjoyable time made netizens further angry at those who took his ‘smile away.’ A fan urged not to upload such videos as it gave them ‘pain.’

They wrote that people ‘killed’ him to take this laughter away, but he would always be 'immortal.' One wondered how anyone could hurt such a ‘cute bachcha’.

Please don't upload such video. It is giving some pain to fans! — Pravin Sagar (@PravinSagar9) October 19, 2020

Want to see him smile once again. Logo ne use maar Kar socha ki wo khtm ho Jayega. But hamara SSR hamesha Amar Rahega#ImmortalSushant #CBITraceSSRKillers #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #302MustInSSRCase — Purnima 💫 (@Purnima47782155) October 19, 2020

Is hansi ko chhinne walo se hisaab lena hai — Shrutik Sanchora (@SanchoraShrutik) October 19, 2020

The fight for justice and the Truth brings us together 🙏🏻 But all the negative and Fake news , Fake PR , Fake people Try to divide Us.



SSRians STAY UNITED and STAY FOCUSED 🕉️



Please keep on roaring , Know your power public. We are indeed very powerful 🙏🏻 🙏🏻#CBITraceSSRKillers — Justiceforsushantsingh2020 (@RightToVoicee) October 19, 2020

How many of U Watch D short clips of SSR,smile &laugh at it coz he’s always joking around,doing smthng sweet &kind.U give a Big Smile Until U realize He’s Never Going 2Do That Again?!I feel like I’ve been dying lil by lil since D14th,God Happy2 Trade places🙏 #CBITraceSSRKillers — SamaB@JusticeforSushant(SSRIANS) (@SAMA_J4SUSHANT) October 19, 2020

Meanwhile, ‘SSrians’ are continuing to raise their voice in a strong manner and this was displayed at the recent ‘Padyatra’ in Patna, Varanasi, and Kolkata. Apart from fans, Sushant’s friends Smita Parikh and Ganesh Hiwarkar joined them. Wearing T-shirts bearing the actor's name and holding banners, they sought ‘justice’ and ‘answers from the agencies, with three bodies investigating the case at the moment.

