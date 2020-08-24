Sushant's Sister Shweta Lauds CBI Probe, Says 'investigation Making Progress'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Twitter handle to share a message for her brother's fans saying, 'Stay United' as the Central Bureau of Investigation team probes the actor's death case. With CBI visiting the Cooper Hospital, Sushant's bank, questioning the house staff, summoning the 'spiritual healer', Sushant's sister wrote, 'We are exploring and getting to know the facts as the investigation is unfolding and progressing'.

She further added, "That’s why we wanted the CBI to take over so that the truth is revealed to us. I appreciate each and every warrior of SSR. #WarriorsForSSR #StayUnited" In another tweet, Shweta wrote, "I salute each and every warrior of Bhai... you guys are our strength and real hero in every which way. Right now our goal should be to stay united for the right cause. Requesting unity and understanding. #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSushant" [sic]

On tape, Sandip Ssingh's staff give evasive replies; is Sushant's 'friend' avoiding media?

CBI team visits Mumbai resort for probe in Sushant case

CBI officials probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death case on Monday visited a Mumbai-based resort where the actor is said to have spent a couple of months, and also continued the questioning of the actor's friend and cook at the DRDO guest house. Rajput's accountant Rajat Mewati was also called on Monday for questioning at the DRDO guest house at Kalina in Santacruz, where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths probing the case are staying, an official said.

CBI officials visit bank where Sushant Singh Rajput held account, leave disgruntled

A CBI team on Monday reached the Waterstone Resort in suburban Andheri, where Rajput apparently spent about two months, for questioning its staff in connection with the probe into his death, according to the official. The probing team went to the resort on Sunday also, but left as its staff members were not there.

Meanwhile, Rajput's accountant Mewati, flat-mate Siddharth Pithani, and cook Neeraj Singh reached the DRDO guest house for questioning by the CBI, the official said. The CBI questioned Pithani, Neeraj, and Rajput's domestic help Deepesh Sawant on Saturday and Sunday also. These three were present in Rajput's house at Mont Blanc Apartments in suburban Bandra when the 34-year-old actor was found dead in his room on June 14.

On Sunday, the CBI team questioned Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant at the DRDO guest house and later took them to the late actor's residence. After spending three hours there, the central agency team left the place along with Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant, who were then again taken to the DRDO guest house in the evening for questioning, the official said.

(with PTI inputs)

