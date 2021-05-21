Sushmita Sen Celebrates 27th Anniversary Of Miss Universe Win, Inspires With A Note

The Miss Universe pageant was held recently in Florida, the United States, and Miss Mexico won the coveted title this year. Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen, who was the first Indian to ever get the crown back home, took to Instagram earlier today and shared her memories of the unforgettable day. The Main Hoon Na star wrote about how on this day, 27 years ago, her life changed forever.

Sushmita Sen's latest Instagram post

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya star Sushmita Sen made the country proud by being the first-ever Indian to win the Miss Universe title, back in 1994. Sen has been a role model for many over the years and has set an example for a lot of young women. The actor took to Instagram earlier today and shared an unseen throwback picture from her pageant days and recalled the day she won the Miss Universe title, 27 years ago. She shared a picture of herself, wearing a white dress, and captioned the post, "Have you ever stared at the impossible & thanked God for giving you the opportunity to make it possible? I have!!!🤗❤️ To my Motherland INDIA 🇮🇳...Happpyyyyy 27th Anniversary of India’s first-ever victory at #MissUniverse in Manila #philippines 😍🌈💃🏻 That early morning on 21st May 1994, not only changed an 18 yr olds life forever...it made History!!😇👏

#mahalkita Philippines 🇵🇭 for the romance we have shared for 27 years & counting😁🤗❤️. Thank you #misscolombia1994 Carolina @carogomezfilms for teaching me undying grace!!😍❤️ Thank you to all the kind & loving people, from around the globe, that touched my life from a VERY young age & inspired the woman I am today!! Eternally grateful I remain!! 🙏🤗❤️" Sushmita added that the universe doesn’t know impossibilities, it only manifests your beliefs, therefore one should choose wisely. She concluded her caption by thanking everybody for their precious messages and generous blessings. The Bollywood star also took to her IG stories and shared a series of throwback photos from her Miss Universe days.

Sushmita Sen's photos

Fan reactions on Sushmita Sen's post

Sushmita Sen has a following of 5.7 million people on the social networking site and her latest post garnered close to 150k likes within a couple of hours. Fans and followers of the actor showered their love for her and also congratulated her for the historic achievement. While one of her followers wrote, "We are proud of you princess 😍😘❤️❤️", another one stated, "U r my favorite inspiration 😊😊🙌."

Image - Sushmita Sen's Instagram Account

