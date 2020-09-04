Sushmita Sen Celebrates Daughter Renee's 21st Birthday, Says 'Love You Infinity'

Recently, former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle to wish her elder daughter, Renee Sen, as she celebrates her 21st birthday today, on September 4. The actor shared several pictures on Instagram, which gives fans a glimpse of Renee’s journey right from childhood to her recent family snaps. Take a look at Sushmita Sen’s pictures:

Sushmita's post

In her caption, Sushmita Sen wrote that her journey with Renee has brought her closer to God. Adding to the same, the actor prayed that Renee finds the courage to be the most authentic version of herself & be relentless in the pursuit of her happiness. Adding to the same, Sushmita Sen wished that may all her dreams manifest with hard work & undying passion. Concluding her note, the actor mentioned that the world awaits Renee.

Soon after Sushmita Sen uploaded the heartwarming post, fans of the actor rushed to the comment section and showered Renee with wishes and blessings. Some fans also lauded Sushmita’s chemistry with her daughters. Take a look at how fans reacted to Sushmita Sen’s post:

Fans react

On August 28, Sushmita Sen celebrated the 11th birthday of her younger daughter, Alisah Sen on Instagram. To wish her daughter, Sushmita Sen shared several unseen pictures with Alisah Sen, which also features Renee Sen and Rohman Shawl. Tale a look at the pictures shared:

All about Aarya

Sushmita was last seen in Aarya. Starring Sushmita Sen, Jagdish Rajpurohit, Manish Chaudhary, and Vikas Kumar in the leading roles, Aarya is reportedly based on the Dutch drama series Penoza created by Pieter Bart Korthuis. Produced by Endemol Shine India and Madhavani's Ram Madhavani Films, Aarya follows the story of a mother, who walks the extra miles to save her family and does the unexpected. Directed by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, Aarya is included in Hotstar's label of 'Hotstar Specials'.

The web series released on the streaming platform on June 19, 2020. The series also stars actors like Ankur Bhatia, Priyasha Bharadwaj, and Bhakti Klein in prominent roles. In the series, actor Chandrachru Singh plays the role of Sushmita Sen's husband.

