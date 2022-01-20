Sushmita Sen won praises and awards for the first season of Aarya. Nothing much has changed with the second season as more praises and applauses are pouring in for her. The actor was recently honoured with International Association of Working Women Award for her performance in the series. Sushmita shared that she felt 'euphoric' with the latest award in her kitty. The former Miss Universe credited the work put in by the team and termed it as a 'surreal' feeling.

Sushmita Sen opens up on latest award for Aarya 2

Sushmita Sen was honoured by the DC South Asian Film Festival for the outstanding performance by a female actor in a series.

“I am overwhelmed with all the love and appreciation being showered on Aarya 2. The entire team has worked strenuously to put together a work of art that would be loved by everyone. It’s euphoric to win the International Association of Working Women Award for an outstanding performance by a female actor in a television series," Sushmita exulted. She added, " I would like to thank the organizers of DC South Asian Film Festival for bestowing this honour on me and the entire team. This is surreal!”

For the first season of Aarya, Sushmita was declared as the Best Actress at numerous awards ceremonies. The awards season is set to start soon, and the Samay star would be in the running for the honours this time too.

Apart from her awards for Aarya, Sushmita had also received the Champions Of Change Award 2021, which was a National Award For Social Welfare & Women Empowerment last year.

The first installment of the series was also in contention for the Best Drama series in the International Emmy Awards last year. Though they did not emerge victorious, their nomination was a moment of pride for the citizens.

Sushmita Sen impresses in Aarya 2

Sushmita plays the role of a 'working woman', amid the twists and turns associated with her equation with the drug mafia, which she had joined following the death of her husband. The series, created by Ram Madhvani, had released on December 10, 2021.

Source: PR