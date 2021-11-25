'Aarya 2' Trailer: Sushmita Sen Gives 'goosebumps' With Her Act; Here's Netizens' Take

The talk on Aarya and its sequel has been on for the past few days. While the first instalment was in contention at the International Emmy Awards, the anticipation has been building for the second instalment. The trailer of the second part of the series was finally unveiled after days of build-up around it.

The makers launched the action-packed trailer with Sushmita Sen in an even more intense and fiery avatar than the first season, as she sought to protect her family amid her tryst with the drug mafia. The wait seemed to have been worth it if the initial responses to the trailer are anything to go by. Here's what netizens wrote after watching the trailer of Aarya 2.

'Aarya 2' trailer impresses netizens big time

The trailer kicked off with a video of Tej, Aarya's husband, played by Chandrachur Singh, who hoped that such a video never reaches her. The trailer then follows how she rubs the mafia the wrong way following his death, and the members of the mafia are agitated over her return and want her dead.

She seems to battle it all, gunshots, questioning by police, arrest, questions like 'who's trying to kill you?' and the demand of 'Rs 300 crore in 5 days'. Daulat, played by Sikandar Kher, suggests that she brings her claws to get 'the job done' then makes her take up the challenge. The highlight of the trailer, however, is at the end, when one could see the Main Hoon Na star dressed in a saree, coming out of a helicopter and firing. When asked if she had become a don, she just replies that she was just a 'working mother.'

Many netizens got 'goosebumps' upon the trailer of Aarya 2. Some could not wait for the episodes to come out. 'The queen is here to slay,' read one of the comments and 'Sherni is back' was another. Many particularly pointed out the helicopter scene as the most impactful moment.

Aarya 2 has been created by Neerja and Dhamaka fame Ram Madhvani. The second season hits Disney+Hotstar on December 10. All the episodes of the series will be streamed at once.