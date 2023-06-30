Sushmita Sen Drops Taali's First Motion Poster, Says 'Main Taali Bajati Nahi Bajwati Hun'

Sushmita Sen recently shared an exciting update about her next venture, titled Taali. In the web series, the actress will portray transgender activist Gauri Sawant. On the last day of Pride Month, she shared the series' first motion poster.

3 things you need to know

Taali will be released on Jio Cinema.

It is directed by Ravi Jadhav.

The first poster of the series was shared in 2022.

Sushmita Sen drops new promo of Taali

Sushmita Sen recently shared a motion poster on social media that provides a glimpse of gender classification. The poster includes three categories: 'Male, Female, and Transgender.' In an empowering move, the box next to the transgender category is prominently ticked. A voiceover of the actress was played in the backdrop where she can be heard saying, "Main Taali bajaati nahi bajwati hoon" (I don't clap, I make others clap)."

As the Pride month has come to an end on June 30, Sushmita shared the motion poster, expressing her pride and excitement about bringing Gauri Sawant's remarkable story to the screen. The series will be directed by Marathi filmmaker Ravi Jadhav.

Who is Gauri Sawant?

Gauri Sawant is the founder of Sakhi Char Chowghi Trust in 2000, an NGO that provides counseling to transgender individuals and advocates for safe sex practices. The six-episode web series will delve into her life, her struggles, and the obstacles she faced in becoming India's first transgender mother. The show will also focus on the emotional bond between Gauri and her daughter.

(File photo of Gauri Sawant | Image: Twitter)

Inclusion of transgender artists in series

To ensure authenticity and representation, the production of Taali reportedly aims to involve a significant number of transgender artists. The show is expected to require 25-50 trans artists on set daily, with approximately 300 transgender artists hired for crowd scenes to be filmed over the next month. The release date of the series has not been revealed yet.