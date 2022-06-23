Sushmita Sen Sets Major 'vacation Goals' In Black Monokini While Holidaying In Maldives

Taking some time off from her hectic schedule, actor Sushmita Sen is having the time of her life with her daughters in the Maldives. Starting from giving a glimpse of her exotic stay to some picturesque landscape, the actor has been setting major 'vacation goals' while leaving fans mesmerised with her pictures.

The actor has been sharing several glimpses from her vacation that show her chilling by the pool and basking in the sun while spending some quality time with her daughters, Renee and Alisah. For the unversed, according to various reports, the actor who left fans glued to their phones after her stupendous acting in Aarya 2, will also be seen in the third installment which is expected to release in 2023.

Now, before she gets back to work, the actor decided to take some time off and enjoy her stay at a picturesque location. While painting the Instagram blue with her pictures, the former Miss Universe looked every bit gorgeous in a black monokini.

"I want you to know… you’re the love of my life. #happyvibes #peace #stillness #lookingforward #yourstruly. I love you guys!! #duggadugga," she wrote while sharing the pictures. On Tuesday, Sushmita Sen dropped a selfie in a black outfit and completed her look with a floppy hat and "rose-tinted" sunglasses. Sharing the post, she wrote, "#somethingaboutit Life through Rose-tinted glasses!!", her caption read.

Apart from the Bollywood diva, Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen has also shared several posts ever since reaching the Maldives. A while ago, she shared a stunning mirror selfie in a black monokini and captioned it as "esprit d'aventure (spirit of adventure)"

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor who will reportedly feature in the third season of Aarya will be reprising her role as the lead. The show features the former Miss Universe playing the role of a fearless woman who is ready to go to any extent to protect her family.

IMAGE: Instagram/Sushmitasen47