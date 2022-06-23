Last Updated:

Sushmita Sen Sets Major 'vacation Goals' In Black Monokini While Holidaying In Maldives

Taking some time off from her hectic schedule, former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is having the time of her life with her daughters in the Maldives.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Sushmita Sen, Maldives

IMAGE: Instagram/SushmitaSen47


Taking some time off from her hectic schedule, actor Sushmita Sen is having the time of her life with her daughters in the Maldives. Starting from giving a glimpse of her exotic stay to some picturesque landscape, the actor has been setting major 'vacation goals' while leaving fans mesmerised with her pictures. 

The actor has been sharing several glimpses from her vacation that show her chilling by the pool and basking in the sun while spending some quality time with her daughters, Renee and Alisah. For the unversed, according to various reports, the actor who left fans glued to their phones after her stupendous acting in Aarya 2, will also be seen in the third installment which is expected to release in 2023. 

Sushmita Sen enjoys vacation in the Maldives

Now, before she gets back to work, the actor decided to take some time off and enjoy her stay at a picturesque location. While painting the Instagram blue with her pictures, the former Miss Universe looked every bit gorgeous in a black monokini. 

READ | 'Aarya 3': Sushmita Sen-starrer set to hit 'another level'; Ram Madhvani begins scripting

"I want you to know… you’re the love of my life. #happyvibes #peace #stillness #lookingforward #yourstruly. I love you guys!! #duggadugga," she wrote while sharing the pictures. On Tuesday, Sushmita Sen dropped a selfie in a black outfit and completed her look with a floppy hat and "rose-tinted" sunglasses. Sharing the post, she wrote, "#somethingaboutit Life through Rose-tinted glasses!!", her caption read.

READ | 'Time flies…Beauty remains': Sushmita Sen marks 28 years of being crowned Miss Universe

 

Apart from the Bollywood diva, Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen has also shared several posts ever since reaching the Maldives. A while ago, she shared a stunning mirror selfie in a black monokini and captioned it as "esprit d'aventure (spirit of adventure)" 

READ | Sushmita Sen marks 28 years of Miss Universe win with ex-BF Rohman Shawl & special cake

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor who will reportedly feature in the third season of Aarya will be reprising her role as the lead. The show features the former Miss Universe playing the role of a fearless woman who is ready to go to any extent to protect her family.

READ | Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee sings 'Jab Saiyaan' from Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

 

IMAGE: Instagram/Sushmitasen47

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Sushmita Sen, Sushmita Sen Instagram, Bollywood
First Published:
COMMENT