Sushmita Sen Suffers Heart Attack; Tabu, Gauahar Khan And Others Wish Speedy Recovery

Actor Sushmita Sen recently took to Instagram and revealed that she had suffered a heart attack. The actor also shared some wise words from her father Subir Sen and informed fans about undergoing angioplasty. Soon after her post, Sen started receiving good wishes from fans and fellow celebrities on social media.

Sushmita's Filhaal co-star Tabu called her a “super girl.” Actor Sonal Chauhan said, “Sending you love and strength.” On the other hand, Gauahar Khan also commented saying, “Ure precious ! Feel better soon ! Stronger than ever".

Apart from them, TV actor Munmun Dutta posted a lengthy comment, saying “You’re a strong , beautiful , precious and inspirational woman and you prove to do so every day. Sending you much love, strength and warm wishes. Khub khub bhalo theko .. Durga Durga.” Meanwhile, Divya Agarwal wrote, “Strong woman.”

Take a look at the post and comments here:

Check out Sushmita Sen's post below:

More on Sushmita Sen’s health

In 2014, Sushmita Sen was diagnosed with Addison’s disease. While speaking about her condition, Sushmita Sen said that it was “pretty traumatising” to go through the disease. However, she pushed back against it by resorting to daily workouts and exercising.

Addison’s disease is a hormonal disorder where the adrenal glands don’t produce the needed amount of cortisol and aldosterone. The deficiency of cortisol and aldosterone can get lethal while suffering from this condition as they inhibit the needed immune response. It is also called adrenal insufficiency.

Sushmita Sen had said that her health concerns were the cause behind her joining Instagram. Her social media is full of her workout posts and videos.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen will next be seen in Aarya season 3 which will release June, 2023.

