Sushmita Sen's Brother Rajeev Sen, Wife Charu Asopra Expecting Their First Child

Actress Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev and wife Charu Asopra recently took to Instagram and informed about expecting their first child. The actress announced the good news with a picture while flaunting her baby bump and seeking blessings from God for the next phase. Clad in a long dress, the actress gently held her baby bump and wrote, “GRATEFUL THANKFUL BLESSED.” On the other hand, Rajeev also shared a picture of the couple and wrote, “ Happiness is on the way, #weare3.”

Charu is currently in her first trimester and the baby is due in November. The TV actress is currently at her mother's place in Bikaner, Rajasthan. Rajeev and Charu tied the knot in 2019 but the wedding was followed by rumours of their separation and she had also accused him of abandoning her during the pandemic-induced lockdown last year. Later, in September 2020 the couple seemed to have reconciled and celebrated their first wedding anniversary together. Both Rajeev and Charu posted videos and pictures on Instagram to mark the occasion.

Charu Asopa has been giving her fans a sneak peek into their romantic getaway on social media. From beachy to sun-kissed pictures, her Instagram feed has evoked wanderlust in the minds of many. The couple recently celebrated the actress’s 32nd birthday in Goa. Thanking her husband, on the occasion of her birthday, the actor wrote, “Thank you, baby, for making my birthday so special I love you”.

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen who brought pride to India by winning the Miss Universe beauty pageant, took to Instagram and celebrated 27 years of winning the title. . The Main Hoon Na star wrote about how on this day, 27 years ago, her life changed forever. She shared a series of throwback pictures from the pageant and wrote, “Have you ever stared at the impossible & thanked God for giving you the opportunity to make it possible? I have!! To my Motherland INDIA Happpyyyyy 27th Anniversary of India’s first-ever victory at #MissUniverse in Manila #philippines. That early morning on 21st May 1994, not only changed an 18 yr olds life forever...it made History!!#mahalkita Philippines 🇵🇭 for the romance we have shared for 27 years & counting Thank you #misscolombia1994 Carolina @carogomezfilms for teaching me undying grace! Thank you to all the kind & loving people, from around the globe, that touched my life from a VERY young age & inspired the woman I am today!! Eternally grateful I remain (sic).”

