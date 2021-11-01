Sushmita Sen's Younger Brother Rajeev & Wife Charu Asopa Welcome Baby Girl; See Pics

Actor Sushmita Sen's younger brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa are proud parents to a baby girl now. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, and shared the joyful news on their official social media handles. The new mom-dad dropped a pair of adorable snaps with the little one from the hospital. Sushmita also posted a picture of herself and expressed her joy over 'becoming a bua.'

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen & Charu Asopa blessed with baby girl

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Sushmita Sen dropped a snap from the hospital, where she can be seen donning a blue hospital outfit and making a heart with her hands. As for the caption, she wrote, "#answeredprayers Lakshmi arrives just before Diwali!! IT’S A GIRL!!!! Congratulations @asopacharu & @rajeevsen9 …what a beauty she is!!! I BECAME A BUA THIS MORNING #sooooooohapppyyyyyy Not allowed to share baby pictures yet, so sharing mine from just before Charu delivered our little Angel. I was blessed to witness it!!! Thank you Doctor @rishmapai for making this such a beautiful & peaceful experience!! You’re just the BEST!!! CONGRATULATIONS to Asopa & Sen family, 3 grandchildren, all girls!!! #yessssss #blessedindeed," with a string of lovely emoticons.

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa shares pictures of newborn

Rajeev and Charu also posted snaps from the hospital giving a glimpse of the new addition to their family. Rajeev also mention that the mother and baby are doing fine and went on to praise Charu for staying strong. The first snap shows Charu getting teary-eyed as she rests on the bed holding her little one in her arms. The perfect picture also shows Rajeev cutely kissing his daughter on her forehead. The second snap captures the beautiful moment between the couple where Rajeev can be seen giving Charu a peck on her forehead.

Announcing the joyful news to the world, Rajeev Sen wrote, "Blessed with a baby girl. Charu is doing fine & fit... So proud of my wife for being strong right till the end... Thank you all for your prayers... Thank you, God." While Charu penned, "Blessed with a baby girl. Thank u Rajeev for always being there for me, love you... Thank u all for your love & prayers... Thank u, God."

Rajeev Sen is an entrepreneur and model, while his wife, Charu Asopa is a television actor. Charu is known for playing Piyali in the Star Bharat popular show, Jiji Maa. The couple announced their pregnancy in the month of May this year by sharing lovely snaps on Instagram. On the other hand, Sushmita is a mother of two adopted daughters- Alisah and Renee Sen.

(Image: Instagram/@rajeevsen9)