Sussanne Khan Poses With Kids Hrehaan-Hridhaan On Birthday; Arslan Goni & More Send Wishes

On her 44th birthday, Sussanne Khan dedicated a special post to her sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan, thanking the kids for making her motherhood journey beautiful. Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife posted a photo with their kids and penned a lengthy note about being grateful for life. Sussanne also received birthday wishes from celebrities like Bipasha Basu, Sonali Bendre as well as beau Arslan Goni among others.

Sussanne Khan rings in birthday with kids Hrehaan-Hridhaan

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, October 26, Sussanne shared an adorable glimpse of her smiling alongside her kids. In the caption, she wrote, "So scared of getting older, I'm only good at being young….So I play the numbers game, To find a way to say..life has just begun… so will not stop this train and won’t change for a minute the place I am in… Thank you Life, Thank you for making me who I am. With all the flaws and the scars I proudly wear my armour…"

She further added hashtags like ‘never gonna stop this train’ and ‘older but younger’ and added, “PS thank you Raystar and Ridzsky for choosing me as your mom… and forever keeping me ‘me’.” Take a look.

Reacting to the post, Khan's boyfriend Arslan Goni mentioned, "Happy happy birthday love…. amazing is the only word that can describe you. PS you are good at it all." Others like director Abhishek Kapoor, her sister Farah Khan Ali, Bipasha Basu and more also sent birthday wishes.

Sussanne and Hrithik Roshan tied the knot in 2000, following which they separated in 2014. Sussanne is currently dating Arslan Goni, while the Vikram Vedha star is in a relationship with Saba Azad. Sussanne and Hrithik continue to share a cordial relationship and are often seen out with their kids.

