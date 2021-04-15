Last Updated:

Sussanne Khan Says 'We Are All In The Same Game'; Arslan Goni Reacts With An Emoji

Sussanne Khan's latest post is all about being brave and being your own angel in these trying times. Arslan Goni's comment fueled the rumour mills about them

Written By
Nandini Iyengar
In Frame: Sussanne Khan; Source: Sussanne Khan Instagram

Sussanne Khan is also one of those celebrities who is very active on social media. Recently, the interior designer shared some inspirational quotes on Instagram. Sussanne Khan's latest Instagram post is just the inspiration you need to go through your day. Her latest post is all about being brave despite the struggle. Let's take a look at what Sussanne's post says.

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Sussanne Khan on Tuesday, April 13, took to Instagram to share a selfie. In the photo, she is seen wearing a grey T-Shirt that reads 'Angel'. Her copper-coloured hair is left open and she is sporting minimal makeup with only a kohl liner for her eyes. The caption for the post is a famous set of lines that are often seen around on the internet. She added the hashtags '#WearYourAngel' and '#BeBrave' hinting that one has to be one's own saviour. 

Sussanne also added a string of emojis including a clown face, ghost emoji, devil face emoji, alien face emoji among others. Fans of the famous interior designer took to the comments section to shower the post with red heart emojis and fire emojis. Deanne Panday, Twinkle Khanna, Farah Khan Ali also commented on Sussanne's post. 

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni

According to Pinkvilla, Arslan Goni is rumoured to be Sussanne Khan's beau. His comment on Sussanne's post has set the rumour mills running once again. He commented a purple devil face emoji on the post. Arslan has been commenting on Sussanne Khan's photos for quite some time now. The online interaction between the two has made waves in the media. Just a few days ago, Arslan's cousin and popular TV personality Aly Goni also wished Sussanne's son Hrehaan on his birthday. 

Arslan Goni who is known for his role in the film Jia Aur Jia, will be next seen in Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon. Sussanne Khan has her own interior design studio. She is often seen posting on Instagram about her workout sessions or her hangouts with her friends and family. This comment of Arslan's on Sussanne's post, comes shortly after her comment on his IGTV about his upcoming film which is set to release next week.

First Published:
