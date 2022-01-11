After successfully dodging off COVID-19 for two years, actor Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan has tested positive for COVID-19 variant Omicron. She took to Instagram and shared the news with her picture while requesting everyone to be safe and take care of their loved ones as this is a "very contagious one".

Although Sussanne did not mention the symptoms she is going through, she did reveal that it has affected her immune system. While sharing the news, she wrote, “After dodging COVID-19 for 2 years, In the 3rd year of 2022, the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one. #Willfightthis #omicronvariant #covid2022doesnotwelcomeyou.”.

Her friends from the industry including Bipasha Basu, Farah Khan Ali Neelam Kothari Soni, and more sent her speedy recovery wishes while praying for her good health in the comment section. Sussanne is the latest celebrity to contract the life-taking virus. Others who had tested COVID-19 positive include Khushbu Sundar, Nafisa Ali Sodhi, veteran actor Sathyaraj, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and more who have been preaching people about the importance of inoculation and masking up in these uncertain times.

Sussanne Khan through her post revealed that her reports came out positive on January 10 which also marked her ex-husband Hrithik’s 48th birthday. To extend her heartfelt wishes on a special day, Sussane shared myriad glimpses of the actor and their sons over the years, where Hrithik, without a speck of doubt, looks like a doting father. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy Happy birthday Rye..U are an amazing Dad... Ray n Ridz is so sooo lucky to have you as theirs... May all your dreams and wishes come true today n always. bigggg hug! #fathersongoals."

COVID-19 situation in India

The nation on Monday recorded 1,79,723 fresh COVID-19 cases. This took the active caseload recorded in the country to 7,23,619. The daily positivity rate stood at 13.29 per cent. India recorded 146 deaths in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, a total of 4,033 fresh cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported. Maharashtra leads the chart with most cases reporting 1,216 cases, followed by Rajasthan with 529 and Delhi with 513.

IMAGE: Instagram/Suzkr/Unsplash