Sussanne Khan Wishes 'best Dad Ever' Hrithik Roshan On His B'day; Sends Him 'big Hugs'

Hrithik Roshan received a special wish from his ex-wife Sussanne Khan on his 48th birthday today. Sussanne shared a video of the actor's glimpses with their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan, noting that he is an "amazing dad". She further quipped how both their children are extremely lucky to have him by their side and sent "big hugs" to him.

The duo has been divorced for a long time now, however, they continue to share a cordial relationship and support each other. Only recently, the Koi Mil Gaya star was seen accompanying Sussanne on her father Sanjay Khan’s birthday earlier this month.

Sussanne Khan wishes Hrithik Roshan on his 48th birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, January 10, Sussane shared myriad glimpses of the actor and their sons over the years, where Hrithik, without a speck of doubt, looks like a doting father. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy Happy birthday Rye..U are an amazing Dad.. Ray n Ridz are so sooo lucky to have you as theirs.. May all your dreams and wishes come true today n always. bigggg hug! #fathersongoals." Take a look.

The actor also received wishes from Anil Kapoor, who will star alongside him and Deepika Padukone in their upcoming venture Fighter. Sharing pictures alongside the birthday boy, Anil quipped that Hrithik belonged to a 'rare breed of actors', and is "talented, insanely good looking, exclusively selective and madly passionate" about his craft.

He further added, "I have seen you go above and beyond to hone one of the main instruments at an actor's disposal - your body and your face…You always deliver beyond expectations and it’s going to be an absolute pleasure to share screen space with you in Fighter … Looking forward Duggu .. Happy Birthday".

On the occasion of his birthday, the actor also unveiled his first look from the upcoming film Vikram Vedha. Directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. It comes as the remake of a 2017 Tamil film by the same name which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Hrithik will essay the role of Vedha.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SUZKR/ @HRITHIKROSHAN)