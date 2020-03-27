Sussanne Sets Up 'temporary Home Workspace' At Hrithik Roshan's House; Here's How She Did

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan on Wednesday said that his former wife, interior designer Sussanne Khan, has temporarily moved out of her house to stay with the actor so that the duo can co-parent their children amid the coronavirus pandemic.
And on Friday, Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram handle to share her 'temporary workspace' with a stunning view. She also confessed that she should 'honestly NOT get used to this visual'. How did she set up the place?
She made a ‘put together’ desk (made of flat cushion seats from an existing sofa seating composition that were in this space, and then put a low lying coffee table on top and...there it was her perfect desk!) with a view of the glorious Arabian Sea.
Hrithik and Sussanne, who have two sons - Hrehaan and Hridhaan, divorced in 2014.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from midnight, asserting that this is necessary for a decisive battle against the pandemic.
My temporary ‘home work space’ was interestingly put together to bring a little element of play while I work. The funny thing is, my time on this ‘put together’ desk (made of flat cushion seats from an existing sofa seating composition that we had in this space, and then we put a low lying coffee table on top and...there it was, my perfect desk!) with a view of the glorious Arabian Sea and an isolated Juhu beach, this is a visual which honestly I shouldn’t get used to! As I sit and ponder over the ghastly effects of what this dreadful virus has had on each one of us, and what it may continue to have on the entire planet in general, I must say I can’t help but feel along with the uncertainty, an inner peace. There will be a diverse amount of good, that its post effects will bring on all of us. The kind that will remind us to grow a little each day, to produce better solutions for our projects, to be more giving for the less fortunate and most importantly, to be better contributors in our daily lives towards this beautiful planet. Stay home, stay safe and design your thoughts. #architecturaldigest #letsmakethiswork #lovewhatyoudo #ADindia #mybestfriendsgorgeoushome #thelabellife #workfromhomewear #designyourthoughts #prayingfortheplanet #stayhomestaysafe #thankfulforhavingahome #oneplanettoprotect 🌍💪🏻♥️ ...📸credit @hrithikroshan
