Sussanne Sets Up 'temporary Home Workspace' At Hrithik Roshan's House; Here's How She Did

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan on Wednesday said that his former wife, interior designer Sussanne Khan, has temporarily moved out of her house to stay with the actor so that the duo can co-parent their children amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And on Friday, Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram handle to share her 'temporary workspace' with a stunning view. She also confessed that she should 'honestly NOT get used to this visual'. How did she set up the place?

She made a ‘put together’ desk (made of flat cushion seats from an existing sofa seating composition that were in this space, and then put a low lying coffee table on top and...there it was her perfect desk!) with a view of the glorious Arabian Sea.

Hrithik and Sussanne, who have two sons - Hrehaan and Hridhaan, divorced in 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from midnight, asserting that this is necessary for a decisive battle against the pandemic.

