Hrithik Roshan Shares An Indoor Workout Picture With Dog Zane In Tow; Internet Loves It!

Bollywood News

Hrithik Roshan has always been working out at home and continues to do so even during the countrywide lockdown. He recently shared a new picture with his dog

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan seems to be keeping himself busy amidst the nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to counter the Coronavirus. Time and again he has posted pictures and videos wherein he is seen working out at home and in a surprise to fans and netizens, Roshan shared yet another adorable picture of himself from his indoor gym with his dog in tow. 

READ: Hrithik Roshan's picture with Preity Zinta will remind you of their 'Koi Mil Gaya' days

Hrithik Roshan's adorable picture with his dog 

Hrithik can be seen lying on the floor as he looks at his dog who comes close to the camera. He captioned it, “Zane wants to tell you to stay home like his daddy. .#stayhome and #loveyourdog #resilience #followtherules #coexist #coronavirus.”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on

Fans love it! 

Interestingly, many of his fans asked the actor to help in save the world, just like he did in his Krrish series. A fan wrote, “Krish shaheb Antidote banwado yaar is virus ka.” Another called him Rohit, his character name in films such as Koi... Mil Gaya, Krrish and Krrish 3, said, “rohit yrr bacha le duniya ko.”

READ: Hrithik Roshan Helps Workers In Frontline Of The Coronavirus Outbreak By Donating Masks

Hrithik however, did his bit by coming forward to help out coronavirus warriors. The actor had tweeted on Wednesday, “In times such as these, we must do whatever we can to ensure the safety of the most fundamental caretakers of our city and society. I have procured N95 and FFP3 masks for our BMC. 

READ: Hrithik Roshan's Ex-wife Sussanne 'temporarily' Moves In For Kids Amid 21-day Lockdown

READ: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone and other actors who were never paired opposite each other

 

 

