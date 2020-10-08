Sutapa Sikdar Shares Pic Of Irrfan Khan's Grave With Louise Gluck's Lines On Life & Death

Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her husband's grave in Mumbai. Decorated in bed of roses, Sutapa celebrated both 'life and death' using American poet and Nobel Prize winner Louise Gluck's lines.

The Nobel Prize for literature was awarded to American poet Louise Glück on Thursday “for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.” The prize was announced in Stockholm by Mats Malm, the permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy.

Sutapa wrote, "Then they're in the cemetery, some of them

for the first time. They're frightened of crying,

sometimes of not crying. Someone leans over,

tells them what to do next, which might mean

saying a few words, sometimes

throwing dirt in the open grave." [sic]

A few days back, Shekhar Suman took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of Irrfan Khan’s grave. The picture shared by Shekhar Suman was originally shared by Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan on his Instagram.

He further asked, does it teach anything about life? And explained that after all the fame and adulation, international acclaim, you lie alone in what he referred to as an ‘unkempt’ grave. Shekhar Suman in his tweet also urged the entertainment industry saying, “Can the industry wake up and at least get this place done in white marble wid a loving epitaph?”.

Going by Sutapa's latest post, looks like changes have been made to Irrfan's grave and have been kept in much better condition than before.

