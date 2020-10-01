Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Sikdar Pens Her Stand On Outsider-insider Debate In Bollywood

Sutapa Sikdar, wife of late actor Irrfan Khan, took to her social media handle and has given her stance on the whole insider-outsider debate in Bollywood. She stated that “these inside-outside theories it works only in design journals”. Sutapa further cited the example of Irrfan Khan and revealed that he never indulged in gossip or sulked over parties he was not invited to.

Irrfan Khan's Wife's message to Bollywood

Sutapa Sikdar began her post with a disclaimer of a long message, and if one is “absolutely bored” then they should read on. She further asked “who is an outsider/one who comes from another state, city, caste, clan? What are roots ?” She went on to describe her background and where she belonged to and gave details about her caste, region, religion etc, in order to claim that she is an outsider in every sense if any of those criteria decided “who is an outsider”.

Sutapa Sikdar added to her post and wrote:

What defines me is what I am now today and not definitely my roots only and hence I need not become “Bollywood” to practice my craft too ..

I am about myself! I am unique! I am me! I am Indian!” Sutapa does not want anyone to patronize her and stated that she feels you the one who is pretending to be the messiah of outsiders who most probably is not even from the industry is putting me into a bracket and underlining for the whole world to see I am an outsider and also hence pity me?” She further stated if “you ask any “outsiders “ if they want this intervention??

Sutapa further talked about concentrating on mastering one's art and craft and stated that Irrfan Khan did the same. She further stated that nobody in Bollywood could do anything “about Irrfan getting Hollywood offers”. She further wrote that how he felt about Bollywood and his craft.

In these kind of crusaders words Irrfan could be an ‘outsider’ too.

But he wasn’t he chose to be what he was an objective witness to this jamboree

called Bollywood. Did he miss the parties as some call them imperative to attend to feel wanted and be part of the Bollywood? No he didn’t even feel to be part of vacuous stuff also without being cynical he was a great believer in individual choices.

But why would he have felt left out?? May I know? In one hand we call them toxic and on the other we are offended if they don’t include you. It’s a weird desire you are yourself giving them the power by seeking for their validation.

As for me I am not weak nor do I feel shattered if I am not part of the coterie of film stars/star wives because I have a life and I don’t give anyone to decide my life style.

