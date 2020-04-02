Swara Bhasker Defends Celebs Posting Workout Videos; Tells Questioner To Take A Hike

Swara Bhasker addressed a Twitter user’s frustration against celebrities sharing videos of their life during the coronavirus lockdown, mostly of them cleaning, working out or doing the dishes. She said that social media was meant for sharing lighter moments of life.“Dear Celebrities, doing household chores is basic! Don’t make a huge fuss about it on #socialmedia. @ReallySwara picking her dog poop becomes news! #Sigh!,” the user’s tweet had read.

Swara Bhasker hits back

Swara replied, “It’s on the entertainment pages sir. Mat padhiye :) social media was designed to share random life details that actually no one needs to know. Celebrities bhi vahi kar rahey hain, voh bhi bore hotey hain lockdown mein- muaaf kar dijiye (Celebrities are also doing that. They also get bored in lockdown. Please forgive)! Baaki stay safe!”

Stars like Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Hina Khan and others have recently shared videos of them washing dishes, sweeping floors, cooking meals and doing other household chores amid the lockdown. While fans mostly love the videos, others often criticise the stars for making big deal out of what is daily routine for common folk.

Farah Khan and Kangana Ranaut were the latest ones to call them out on social media. Filmmaker Khan took to her Instagram to criticise celebs who are sharing their workout videos on their social media handles. She did not take any specific names in her video, but several Bollywood stars have been sharing with fans on how to work out at home. Reacting to the same incident, the Manikarnika actor Kangana Ranaut called the film celebrities who are doing such things and posting on social media 'stupid'.

