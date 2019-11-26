Swara Bhasker: Here Are The Veere Di Wedding Actor's Best Looks

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker has made a mark in Bollywood by being a part of various critically-acclaimed movies. The Veere Di Wedding actor has played unique and out-of-the-box roles which makes her stand out of the crowd. From a small-town lover in Ranjhaanaa to the protagonist’s friend in Tanu Weds Manu, Swara has essayed various characters on the big screen. Just like Hindi movies, the Chillar Party actor’s evolution through time is incredible. Besides her experimental characters and skilful acting, the diva carries her outfits with class and elegance. We have compiled Swara's looks in some of the best outfits.

1. The one with the vintage vibes

The Guzaarish actor has donned a casual outfit. She has worn a white tee and paired it with blue denim jeans. Swara has creatively covered her shoulders with a maroon coloured blazer with golden pattern. For a complete look, the actor has worn classy yellow heels and left her curls loose.

Also read: Swara Bhasker In Trouble, 2 Complaints Filed For Abusing Child On Show

2. The one with the duo-tone ensemble

Swara Bhasker has worn a duo-tone ensemble in this look. She has paired bell bottoms with a tube top. Furthermore, she has covered her shoulders with a similarly patterned blazer. The black outfit has a gleaming silver pattern. The actor has opted for a minimal makeup look and applied wine coloured lip shade to match with the outfit. Furthermore, she has sported a silver shaded diamond-studded choker for a rounded off look.

Also read: Karisma Kapoor: Best Looks Of The Diva In Her Modern And Desi Outfits

Also read: Fans Irate After Swara Bhasker Uses Abusive Description For 4-year-old

3. The one with the slit dress

Swara is rocking her look in the red slit dress. Adorned with leaf pattern in silver and golden colours, this dress is giving out classy and comfy vibes. The actor has sported drop shaped earrings with this v-neck dress and opted for strappy heels for a complete look.

Also read: Swara Bhasker Finally Reacts On Row Over Abusing A 4-year-old Kid

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.