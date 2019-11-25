Karisma Kapoor: Best Looks Of The Diva In Her Modern And Desi Outfits

There is no doubt that Karisma Kapoor has ruled over the big screen for years and made a huge fan base. She is also a recipient of the National Award for Best Supporting Actress in the 1998 musical-drama film Dil To Paagal Hai that was directed by legendary film-maker Yash Chopra. Karisma portrayed the character of a dancer and received appreciation for her performance. The actor is also famous for her stunning outfits and fashion statements. She has always managed to amaze her fans with her different kind of looks. Here are some of the best Karisma Kapoor photos that you must check out:

Also read | Tamannaah Bhatia Has A Fan Moment As She Meets Karisma Kapoor In Punjab

Karisma Kapoor’s best modern and desi outfits

Also read | Bhumi Pednekar Takes Influence From Karisma Kapoor's Role In Biwi No 1

Karisma was spotted in a café having a great time. She was wearing a purple top with black sunglasses. The red-lipstick and her nail paint were contributing in their own best way. Her decent outfit was just perfect for a casual hangout around the city.

While promoting for a renowned brand and their collection of classic watches, Karisma was seen wearing a red dress. The open hair and the smile on her face made her look really elegant. She was ruling the internet just like the silver screen. It seems like Karisma does carries herself with complete confidence.

Karisma has always looked gorgeous in traditional wear. She gave her fans some real goals in the beautiful red saree and the breath-taking earrings. One must not get tired while admiring her dressing sense and style statement.

Also read | Karisma Kapoor Stuns Netizens With Her Impeccable Fashion Sense

Karisma has always slain in her airport looks. The diva was seen wearing a stylish blazer while carrying a black bag. The sassy white sneakers were getting enough attention to express her taste in footwear.

Karisma was seen wearing a beautiful black saree designed by Manish Malhotra. She always reflects the best of her in a traditional look and never fails to win the hearts of her fans. The color Black never goes out of style and brings out the best in you. Karisma was raising the bar with her saree and style.

Also read | Shweta Bachchan Nanda Joins Karisma Kapoor & Cousins For 'family Time'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.