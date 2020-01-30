Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha Attack 'idle' Delhi Police Over Jamia Shooting; Echo Congress

A man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters in the city's Jamia Millia Islamia University on Thursday, injuring a student, before waving the firearm above his head whilst shouting slogans amid heavy police presence in the area, witnesses said. The man was subsequently overpowered by police and taken into custody.

The entire drama, which triggered panic in the area, was captured by television cameras that showed the man in light coloured pants and a dark jacket, walking away on an empty road barricaded by police, turning around and shouting at the protesters in Hindi.

While the shooter is currently in custody, some persons online have targeted the Delhi police, alleging inaction, largely resulting from visuals of the gunman where personnel can be seen standing behind him, seemingly not doing anything to rein him in.

Swara Bhasker in her sarcastic tweet wrote: "Slow claps for @DelhiPolice Tussi great ho!!!!!!!". Richa Chadha used a Hindi idiom to explain the situation and wrote: "हिंदी का मुहावरा है - हाथ पे हाथ धरे बैठना" (Translation: sitting idle and doing nothing).

The Congress party also questioned the Delhi police along the same lines, also making the attack political by mentioning Home Minister Amit Shah:

हाथ पर हाथ रख कर

पैंट की जेब में हाथ डाल कर

दोनों हाथ जोड़ कर

गोली चलने का तमाशा देखने के लिए

दिल्ली पुलिस को वीरता का सर्वोच्च सम्मान

दिया जाना चाहिए।

Pic credit @dansiddiqui pic.twitter.com/r1R6iqUqay — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) January 30, 2020

"Kisko chahiye azadi? Main dunga azadi"

According to reports, the man shouted, "Who wants Azadi, I'll give you Azadi" and then fired on the protesters. The student, identified as Shahdab, was shot at in the left wrist. He was taken to a hospital and is undergoing treatment. "We were moving towards the Holy Family Hospital where the police had raised barricades. Suddenly, a gun-wielding man came out and opened fire. One bullet hit my friend's hand," Aamna Asif, a student of economics at the university, was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

(With PTI inputs)

