Swara Corrects Kangana After She Claims, 'Parallel Cinema Happened In 2014 With Queen'

Kangana Ranaut's team (unverified Twitter page handled by actor's team) on Tuesday claimed that her film Queen was responsible for the parallel cinema awakening and the start of feminism. While Swara in her first reaction mocked Kangana's statement, the latter then responded by saying, "Please correct us when it happened?"

To this, Swara in a series of three tweets explained how Sridevi's English Vinglish (2012) came before Queen (2014) and was considered a feminist film. She also highlighted that she doesn't consider Queen as a parallel cinema film. Further when a user claimed that Kangana Ranaut threw a tantrum and abused Swara Bhasker on the sets of Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Swara said, "#SupportMax by reigning national award-winning outsider-star to “needy- outsider” ! Circa 2014. Sigh! Such #happymemories@teamkangana" [sic]

कंगना जी & her team,1955 में सत्यजीत रे की पाथेर पांचाली को पैरलेल सिनमा का आग़ाज़ माना जाता है। उनके साथ मृणाल सेन & ऋत्विक घटक इस सिनमा के parents माने जाते हैं। 70 के दशक में न्यू वेव सिनमा आया (मणि कौल, कुमार शाहणी, सईद मिर्ज़ा, श्याम बेनेगल, कुंदन शाह etc.), साथ ही साथ 1/n https://t.co/iAQSWp2VUG — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 21, 2020

साथ साथ Middle cinema में साई परांजपे जी इत्यादि, फ़ारूक़ शेख़ सर, दीप्ति नवल जी, अमोल पालेकर साहब यादगार चेहरे हैं। 2000 के बाद के बदलते बॉलीवुड सिनमा में, मैं पीपली liveभेजा फ़्राई, खोसला का घोंसला को पैरलेल स्पेस में मानती हूँ। क्वीन (2013) मेरे लिए मेन्स्ट्रीम फ़िल्म थी। 2/n https://t.co/iAQSWp2VUG — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 21, 2020

तनु वेड्ज़ मनु के साथ आपने, आनंद राय & हिमांशु शर्मा ने कमर्शल मेन्स्ट्रीम बॉलीवुड को एक नया रूप दिया। kudos! नहीं, क्वीन पैरलेल सिनमा नहीं। रही बात फ़ेमिनिस्ट फ़िल्मों की तो English Vinglish (2012), क्वीन के पहले आयी थी। Sridevi जी & गौरी शिन्दे को श्रेय मिलना चाहिए। 3/n fin 💜 https://t.co/iAQSWp2VUG — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 21, 2020

Earlier, Swara had poked fun at Kangana calling her a ‘needy outsider’ and asking why she was considered a ‘B-grade actress’ on the Republic TV interview, and said that Kangana calling her ‘better looking & better actor than Alia Bhatt & Ananya!” was a compliment. On Monday, she joked again that she needed facts, but asked Kangana, “What do you need”, while using the hashtag #Needyoutsider.

“ -Needy outsider

- B grade actress

(But) - better looking & better actor than Alia Bhatt & Ananya!” 🤓🤓

Net net I think this was a compliment! 😍🙏🏽

Thanks Kangana! I think u are gorgeous, generous & a great actor ! Shine on 🌻🌻🤩🤩#KanganaSpeaksToArnab #Nepotism @KanganaTeam https://t.co/fIg4i3Lz5F — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 19, 2020

