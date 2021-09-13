T-Series, Reliance Entertainment Tie Up For 10 Films; Say It Will "strengthen Our Ties"

Coming in as a piece of great news for the fans, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment have recently collaborated to bankroll more than 10 films. As per a press statement, the projects are in various stages of development and they include Hindi remakes of Tamil-language blockbuster drama and action thrillers, a historic biopic, an espionage thriller, a courtroom drama, a satire, a romantic drama, and a film based on real-life incidents.

Excited about the collaboration, T-Series MD and chairman Bhushan Kumar in a statement revealed that, "After working on music marketing together, this collaboration has happened at the right time and this will just strengthen our ties. Shibasish Sarkar (Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment) and I hope to give our Hindi film audiences new and unconventional films."

T-Series and Reliance Entertainment to come up with a slate of films by 2022

According to Shibasish Sarkar Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, the partnership with T-Series honcho will surely be the onset of a great feat in the Indian film industry. The two giant production houses have been believed to offer a bouquet of path-breaking and momentous films to the audience. The names of the projects have not been announced yet and have been kept under the wraps. According to various media reports, the tie-up between the two major companies is believed to be an investment of approximately Rs. 1000cr. The collaboration is set to reportedly bring forward an array of films from different genres, production scales, talent, and music compositions. Bhushan also said in his statement that he hopes theatres would open by early November, in time for Diwali to revive the film industry. But, he surely feels that everything would depend on the rate at which the virus spreads and the number of cases as various media reports suggest that a third wave is likely.

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Reliance Entertainment have worked together on the music marketing front for more than 100 films. Now for the first time, both the major studios have stepped forward to bankroll a slate of multiple films while starting a great relationship between the two giant production houses. Reportedly, four to five films that will be a part of the collaboration will have a big-screen premiere worldwide, starting next year-2022.

IMAGE: Shibasish Sarkar/BhushanKumar/Twitter