'Ta Ra Rum Pum' Shooting Locations: Know All About Where The Saif-Rani Starrer Was Filmed

Released in 2007, Ta Ra Rum Pum movie starred Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherjee as lead characters. The movie focuses on the lives of a poor race car driver, Rajveer and a rich girl, Radhika who fall in love with each other and get married against the wishes of the girl's family. When Rajveer ends up in a car accident and loses his job, the two must find ways to make a living and support their small family.

The characters shown in the movie are of Indian origin. The movie is based in the United States of America, mainly in the city of New York. While Rajveer travels to the country to make it big, Radhika is settled there with her wealthy family.

Where was Ta Ra Rum Pum filmed?

The first scene of the movie where the characters meet each other is set in the infamous Times Square in New York City. The popular tourist spot is actually a junction between Broadway and Seventh Avenue. The supporting characters Javed Jaffrey and Shruti Seth are also featured in the scene.

A part of the song Nachle Ve was shot on the Brooklyn Bridge. The family of four, Rajveer, Radhika and their kids, Priya and Ranveer, are seen dancing on the bridge. The family tries to bring a silver lining to the woes that followed Rajveer's accident and forced them all into a life of poverty and debt.

The New York Public Library is a part of Ta Ra Rum Pum filming locations. The scenes where Radhika is shown having a conversation with her friend Sasha is shot near the library. The New York Public Library is located in Manhattan on 5th Avenue between the 40th and 42nd streets.

The scenes in the movie showing the racecourses were shot in two locations. One of the Ta Ra Rum Pum filming locations was at the Rockingham Speedway in Rockingham, North Carolina. The location was provided by Andy Hillenburg, a former racecar driver, who purchased the racecourse a few months after the movie's release. Another part of Ta Ra Rum Pum shooting location was The Milwaukee Mile in West Allis, Wisconsin.

Whom does the Ta Ra Rum Pum cast feature?