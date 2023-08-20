Taali Actress Sushmita Sen Reveals She Was Called 'difficult' — Here’s Why

Sushmita Sen is basking in the success of her recently released web series Taali. The actress plays transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant on the show. In a recent interview, the 47-year-old actress opened up on being considered "difficult" during her initial days in the film industry.

3 things you need to know

Taali released on JioCinema on August 15.

The series is based on Shreegauri Sawant.

Sushmita Sen will be next seen in Aarya Season 3.

People used to call out Sushmita Sen for leaving the film set on time

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Sushmita Sen revealed that she was considered "difficult" for being punctual and leaving the set on time. The actress said if one is working with A-list actors then he/she is not supposed to talk about the "number of days and shift time". However, she started asking for eight to ten hours including the time to do makeup and hair.

(Sushmita Sen didn't change her rule for Amitabh Bachchan | Image: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)

Also, she came to the sets on time and also used to leave when her 8-10-hour shift was over. When people saw this, they apparently remarked, "Attitude de rahi hai, samajhti kya hai apne aap ko (She is showing attitude. What does she think of herself?) Who works like this. She’s difficult to work with, blah blah blah’”, Sen told Kannan.

Sushmita Sen didn't change her rule for Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar

The actress added that even when she worked with senior actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Paresh Rawal, and Akshay Kumar in the film Aankhen (2002), she left the sets on time.

“I would fold my hands and say, ‘Sir, my day is done’. Not to offend anyone, but to follow a discipline,” Sushmita shared. The Samay: When Time Strikes actress added that it took her 30 years to make people respect her time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sen will next be seen in Aarya 3.