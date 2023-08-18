Sushmita Sen Recalls Being Called 'bad Influence', Not Featuring On 90s Magazine Covers

Sushmita Sen, who was recently seen as transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in Taali, revealed that in the 90s, she was considered a "bad influence". The actress is known for speaking her mind and putting forth her opinions freely. Owing to her "bindaas" nature she faced repercussions.

3 things you need to know

Sushmita Sen plays a powerful character in Taali.

The series premiered on JioCinema on August 14.

Sushmita Sen also has Aarya Season 3 in the lineup.

Sushmita Sen wasn't featured in the 90s magazine

In an interview with Film Companion, the actress was asked about the repercussions of speaking her mind. To this, Sushmita Sen said that in the 90s, it was more "closeted society" so someone with an opinion was considered a "bad influence". Elaborating on it, she shared that there was a time when people told the magazine authorities to not put the actress on the cover because of her opinions and quotes.

The Main Hoon Na actress added, “I don’t blame them. I was very loud and clear.” However, despite all the restrictions and barriers, the actress didn't stop expressing herself. Because if she can't express herself freely then what freedom does she has? "So am I going to scare away from speaking my mind or am I just going to learn how to say it better, say it nicer? Which I did learn because I think I didn’t have that tact before,” the actress concluded.

(Sushmita Sen will be next seen in Aarya Season 3 | Image: Instagram)

When asked if the world has changed since the 90s, to this, she replied, "Definitely" and added that now the society is "far more accepting". The "haww" (Oh my god) element is still there, but it's not that bad now.

Sushmita Sen shares health update

The actress suffered a heart attack earlier this year. Sushmita has been vocal about her health and keeps encouraging others with her comeback story. In the same interview, the 47-year-old actress said that she feels fine, but it has made her realise that she has some "important unfinished businesses". "You don’t come back from an episode like that, all hale and hearty. It’s been four months since the heart attack and I feel fine," the actress concluded.