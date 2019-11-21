Taapsee Pannu Calls Jacqueline Fernandez & Vicky Kaushal Her 'worst Co-stars'; Here's Why

Taapsee Pannu has earned a wide recognition by delivering some bold performances at the box office over the years. The actor has had a successful stint this year with films like Badla, Game Over, Saand Ki Aankh, and Mission Mangal which have all done really well at the box office. Taapsee recently appeared in the radio talk show #NoFilterNeha hosted by actor Neha Dhupia and candidly spoke about a lot of things about her life.

While on the show, Taapsee Pannu went on to state that she feels actors Vicky Kaushal and Jacqueline Fernandez have been her worst co-stars to date. She said that Jacqueline Fernandez, who was her co-star in Judwaa 2, gave her a lot of competition on the sets of the film with her charming appeal. She had to work hard to keep up with Jacqueline Fernandez's avatar, she said. Taapsee also recalled having a difficult time shooting with her Manmarziyaan co-star Vicky Kaushal as his exceptional acting skills made her conscious of losing out on her own screen time.

Read | Taapsee Pannu Narrates Her Life's Most Embarrassing Moment And It's Relatable

The Saand Ki Aankh actor had opened up about some of the embarrassing moments of her life to the superstitions she believes while watching badminton matches. She got candid with Neha Dhupia and even shared her wedding plans and everything about her love life. Neha Dhupia reportedly asked Taapsee about her relationship with her boyfriend Mathias Boe to which the Badla actor replied that too much has already been written and said about it. She also went on to state that she had been in the industry for her impeccable acting skills and phenomenal performances and not her personal life. She would much rather prove her mettle as an actor with her choices of movies and stories.

Read | Taapsee Pannu's Savage Reply On Rangoli's Tweets Affecting Her Has Netizens Clapping

Take a look at the video posted by Neha Dhupia:

Read | Taapsee Pannu: Check Out These Gorgeous Ethnic Outfit Looks Of The Actor

What's next for Taapsee Pannu?

The Game Over actor has already essayed the character of a hockey player and sharp-shooter on the silver screen in her last film Saand Ki Aankh. She is also gearing up to play the lead role in RSVP’s Rashmi Rocket, a fictional story about a woman from Kutch, Gujarat who aspires to become a sprinter. Reportedly, she has wrapped the shooting of the Abhinav Sinha's upcoming directorial, Thappad.

Read | Taapsee Pannu To Play A Cricketer In An Upcoming Sports-drama?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.