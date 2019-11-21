Taapsee Pannu Narrates Her Life's Most Embarrassing Moment And It's Relatable

Taapsee Pannu who is currently basking the success of Saand Ki Aankh recently appeared in Neha Dhupia's show, #NoFilterNeha and in a fun conversation revealed her most embarrassing moment. Dishing out details she said that if the footage of the goof-up is found, she has no idea what she will do. 'There was a big water body like thing, however, it was not a running fountain, and it was a shortcut to the washroom, so either I could take a long way or go around the water body, and so I chose the latter'. The Badla actress further added, "The shortcut required me to put one step in the corner of the waterbody and jump on the other side. I stepped on it thinking that I am sport enough, but just in a flash of a second, I was lying down there, completely drenched'.

Taapsee's chat with Neha Dhupia

From the video that has been shared on Instagram, Taapsee spoke about a range of topics such as relationships, her 'extra' side and the actors who troll her the most. Take a look at the video below-

Taapsee Pannu has earned a wide recognition by delivering some of the bold performances at the box office. The actor has portrayed some of the strong female characters in her career so far. 2019 has been a great year for the actor as all of her films including Badla, Game Over, Saand Ki Aankh, and Mission Mangal have opened to positive reviews and collected good numbers at the box office.

Actress' latest stint:

Based on the life of sharpshooters Prakashi and Chandro Tomar, Saand Ki Aankh is an incredible movie showcasing how two elderly women break all the barriers as they hit bull’s eye. Helmed by debutant Tushar Hiranandani, this film gives a crucial message apart from weaving a thousand emotions. Hailing from the Johri village of Uttar Pradesh, the characters played by Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar presents something higher than just giving birth to a dozen kids and helping out their husbands in the fields. Without harming or rebelling, they sneakily give up the patriarchal ways of society. Saand Ki Aankh turned out to be box office success and garnered acclamation from all directions. Besides its brilliant storyline and mind-blowing direction, the dialogues of this biographical film cannot be ignored.

