Taapsee Pannu Clarifies Her Reaction On PM Modi's '9 PM 9 Min' Call

Bollywood actors endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the countrymen to light lamps on April 5 to display the nation's 'collective resolve' to combat coronavirus outbreak. Taapsee Pannu's reaction on this initiative was reported as a sly dig as she wrote, "New task is here! Yay yay yayy!!!"

In an interview with a leading magazine on Twitter, Taapsee Pannu was asked, "Last month, PM Narendra Modi gave a task and you wrote a tweet welcoming him- New task is here! Yay yay yayy! Your tweet was interpreted as meaning that you made fun of the task given by them. Do you think people misinterpreted it?"

To this, Taapsee replied saying, "It is said that one's aptitude defines their point of view and thinking. I wrote that happily because that was my instinct and inclination, everyone else wrote whatever they wanted according to their instincts."

Meanwhile, Taapsee has been spending lockdown by going back in time and sharing throwback pictures and narrating the stories attached to them. Like other film stars, she too lent her support for the COVID-19 relief, by pledging to help the daily wage workers of the industry. On the professional front, the actor’s film Thappad was praised once again after it premiered on Amazon Prime recently.

Taapsee Pannu talks about audience's response to 'Thappad', says 'received many messages'

The movie, starring Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Tanvi Azmi, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Kumud Mishra in the lead, narrates the tale of a woman who after getting slapped by her partner re-evaluates her life. The Abhinav Sinha directorial addressed violence and threw light on patriarchy. The movie, released in February, reportedly collected Rs. 29 crores at the box office.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has a slew of movies at different stages of production. She has Vinil Matthew's murder-mystery Haseena Dillruba, Rahul Dholakia's Shabaash Mithu, Aakash Batia's Looop Lapeta, among others in her kitty. All of which are slated to hit the screens in the year ahead.

