Taapsee Pannu Talks About Audience's Response To 'Thappad', Says 'received Many Messages'

Although Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha have collaborated for two movies namely Mulk and Thappad, it was the latter that took the audiences by storm and Taapsee Pannu was flooded with fan messages. So much so that she lost track after a point of time, revealed the actor in a media interview. She also recollected a woman telling her that she might sue the makers of Thappad as the movie felt like a mirror image of her real life.

Talking more about the same, Taapsee Pannu revealed that many men reached out to her, thanking her and praising Thappad. She exclaimed that many men called the movie revolutionary and there was one man who stated that Thappad has helped him become a better man in their life. Furthermore in the interview, Taapsee Pannu also talked about the criticism the makers attracted for the domestic worker Sunita’s story.

While Taapsee's character divorced her husband for domestic violence, her maid Sunita had a different trajectory. Talking about the same, Taapsee said that the resilience and courage Sunita showed to address her husband's violence was the main aim of the story, which the makers according to her, have tried to portray. Recently, Thappad was premiered on Amazon Prime Video, and reportedly, she received plenty of messages and emails from fans soon after the premiere.

The movie, starring Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Tanvi Azmi, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Kumud Mishra in the lead, narrates the tale of a woman who after getting slapped by her partner re-evaluates her life. The Abhinav Sinha directorial addressed violence and threw light on patriarchy. The movie, released in February, reportedly collected Rs. 29 crores at the box office.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has a slew of movies at different stages of production. She has Vinil Matthew's murder-mystery Haseena Dillruba, Rahul Dholakia's Shabaash Mithu, Aakash Batia's Looop Lapeta, among others in her kitty. All of which are slated to hit the screens in the year ahead.

