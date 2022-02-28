Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza Celebrate 2 Years Of 'Thappad'; Say The Film 'slapped Patriarchy'

It has been two years since the hit film Thappad, starring Taapsee Pannu hit the theatres. The women-centric film won millions of hearts as it opened many conversations about domestic violence and patriarchy. It called out several flawed societal norms and motivated women, who chose to stay quiet, to fight for their rights. As the film clocked two years today, February 28, 2022, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza and the reset of the cast shared a special video.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee Pannu recently shared a video compilation of several glimpses from the 2020 film. The video saw how Taapsee's character's life changed after she made up her mind to end her marriage when her husband slapped her at a party. The makers shared a lesson through the video and a statement in it read, "The film that broke all boundaries, challenged all norms, slapped patriarchy. Celebrating 2 years of Thappad." Sharing the video, Taapsee Pannu mentioned how the film is still in the hearts of the viewers. She wrote, "Iss Thappad ki goonj 2 saal baad bhi sunayi de rahi hai!" "Celebrating two years of @anubhavsinhaa 's Thappad, the movie that confidently called out the flawed societal norms and slapped patriarchy!" the actor added. Dia Mirza also shared the same video on her Instagram.

Details about Thappad

Thappad starred Taapsee Pannu in the lead role of a woman named Amrita Sandhu, who is happily married to Vikram Sabharwal, played by Pavail Gulati. Amrita is a housewife, who takes care of her husband, mother-in-law and house. While she leads a simple life, a turn of events makes her review her married life. She decides to end her marriage after her husband slaps her at a party. While she makes up her mind to fight for her rights, people question her if one slap is enough to end a marriage. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha co-wrote the movie with Murnmayee Waikul and also helmed the project. The film received positive reviews from the audience and critics and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu has several projects in her kitty, including Shabaash Mithu, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan, Blurr, Do Baaraa and more. Dia Mirza has again collaborated with Anubhav Sinha for Bheed. She will also be seen in the upcoming film Grey.

Image: Instagram/@taapsee/@diamirzaofficial