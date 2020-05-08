Taapsee Pannu Shares Old Photo Of The Time When She Bought A New Apartment

With Lockdown 3.0 in effect, people are once again confined to homes and are stuck brushing up their skills or learning new ones. Amid all this, celebrities are also using creative ideas to stay in touch with their fans. Taapsee Pannu has been doing a throwback series and often posts pictures from sets and family moments and narrates the story behind it. The actor took to her social media on Friday to share a family picture from her archive.

Taapsee Pannu gets nostalgic as she shares a picture with family

Taapsee Pannu shared a picture from two years ago who when got a new apartment. She is posing for a picture with her family as they gathered at her apartment to do the ‘Paath’. Stating how special moments like those are, the actor captioned the post, “2 years back the day the family reunited in Mumbai to do the paath at the new apartment. Special occasions call for special gestures and spending that day in a semi ready apartment with all of us together was definitely memorable. And yes we did get the Kadha prashaad in the end 💁🏻‍♀️😁 #Throwback #QuarantinePost #Archive”. [sic]

ALSO READ | Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Taapsee Pannu And Ashwiny Iyer Pay Their Last Respects

Just a day before this one, Taapsee Pannu shared a picture with her sister, Shagun Pannu. The first is a childhood of the two where Shagun is seen sitting in Taapsee's lap. The next picture is a recreation of the childhood picture where the sibling duo is seen sitting in a swing. Taapsee captioned the post as, "Coz she has grown up too much... n so has my urge to hold her. The awkward look on her face stays the same n the excitement in my eyes is intact! Basically we r the only constant that change couldn’t affect 🤪 P.S- My favourite pose to get a picture clicked with puchi stays the same! #Throwback #QuarantinePost #Archive". [sic]

ALSO READ | Kriti Sanon Lauds Taapsee Pannu Starrer 'Thappad', Says She 'sobbed, Felt Overwhelmed'

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad. Also starring Pavail Gulati, the film revolved around a woman who re-evaluates her entire life after her husband slaps her in front of a group of people. The actor is set to star in the Mithali Raj biopic titled Shabaash Mithu.

Taapsee Pannu will also be seen in Rashmi Rocket and Tadka. She has four other films in her kitty which also includes the remake of Run Lola Run titled Looop Lapeta. The other films are Dare and Lovely, Haseen Dillruba, and Nuvvevaru.

ALSO READ | Taapsee Pannu Shares Throwback Picture With Her 'Puchi' Striking 'favourite Pose'

ALSO READ | Taapsee Pannu Glad About Parents Living Away From Delhi's Hotspots Amid Pandemic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.