Taapsee Pannu's Inspirational Dialogues And Quotes That Can Motivate You

From playing supporting characters to taking up the lead, actor Taapsee Pannu has always impressed and entertained the audience and fans. Her numerous films across different genres have proved her versatility. Besides her acting skills, the actor has delivered some of the catchy and impressive dialogues and quotes too, through her films. Here is the list of some of the Saand Ki Aankh actor's famous dialogues and quotes that will inspire you:

Taapsee Pannu dialogues:

Ek mulk kagaz pe naksho ki lakeeron se nahi badhta... mulk badhta hai rang se, bhasha se, dharam se, zaat se.

Main tenu phir milangi ... shayad ek khayal banke tere mann mein jotrangi ... ya tere mathe di lakeer banke khamosh tenu takhti rawangi ... main tenu phir milangi ... kithe, kis tarah, pata nahi ... main tenu phir milangi

Mardangi dhoti aur moochon mein na hove hai ... mardangi jigar mein hove hai.

Agar ladkiyan ladko ke sath dinner ya drinks pe jaati hai to ye unki apni choice hoti hai. Available hone ka signboard nahi banke jati.

Taapsee Pannu quotes:

I never regret or sit back and think that I shouldn't have said something. There are a lot of people who tell me that you shouldn't say this or that or should keep quiet, and I really think that I can either be true to my conscience or can live a fake life by staying quiet.

I will stand for equality, and that doesn't mean giving me a reservation. I would like to fight for it; just give me a fair chance. That's what being a feminist is.

I used the same hand to pat my back and to pick me up when I get shattered after losing out o a film.

While I do my work with a sense of honesty, I tell my self, 'What is the worst that can happen? I fail, right?' So, will i stop living after that? No. I will try again.

I always find a reason to be happy before I sleep. For me, happiness is a choice that is in your hands.

(*Disclaimer*- The quotes have been taken from various secondary sources.)

