'Taapsee Pannu Is A Coconut,' Says Pavail Gulati; Anubhav Sinha & 'Badla' Actor React

Thappad actor Pavail Gulati in an interview called co-star Taapsee Pannu a 'coconut'. He said, "Taapsee is not intimidating on-screen, she is off-screen. Taapsee is a lovely person, she is a coconut. She is hard on the outside, and so mellow on the inside. One has to pierce through her to get to know her malai side."

Reacting to this, director Anubhav Sinha sarcastically wrote, "Taapsee.. He called you a coconut. If I was you I would be VERY UPSET," and to this Taapsee wrote, "Sir aaj kal koi bhi kuch bhi bol raha hai mujhe toh yeh coconut toh phir bhi healthy cheez hai" [sic] [In translation: Sir, these days I'm being called so many things... so, coconut is still healthy']

But calling someone a coconut is rude. Such a pretty girl. https://t.co/MtJPIgUES4 — Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood) (@anubhavsinha) July 25, 2020

Taapsee's reaction comes after Kangana called her a 'needy outsider' in an interview with Republic Media Network. In the aftermath of the interview, the two actors had a fiery war of words on social media.

Explaining her 'B-grade actor' comment a few days later, Kangana in an interview with a leading publication said that she only meant 'in their (insider's) world, she is still a B-grade actor'. The Queen actor clarified that she has fought the B-grade actor tag herself and was 'desperate' to be accepted at one point of time in her career and therefore she was only trying to convey that 'people will not percieve you as an equal to an Alia or Ananya'.

Taapsee Pannu says Kangana did not help her when she was dropped from 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

Kangana's comment to Republic TV

Ranaut said, "What I want to convey through this interview is... for me, I have only to lose here... because I know tomorrow they will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu or Swara Bhasker who will get up and say, ‘Oh! Only Kangana has problems with nepotism. We love Karan Johar’. If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B-grade actresses? You are both better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya (Panday). You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is proof of nepotism. What are you telling me about how happy you are with the industry?”

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.